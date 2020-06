Senate body approves free air travel privilege for parliamentarians’ families

At a time when the government could not increase its employees’ salaries for the next fiscal year, the Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance & Revenue on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill

Justifying the facilities for parliamentarians, committee chairman Senator Farooq Hamid Naek remarked, “All parliamentarians are not rich,” claiming that Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) Amendment Bill 2020, would not have an additional burden on the national exchequer since “changes were only made in the procedures”.

The bill was moved by Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan in the Senate