Senate approves bill to make Arabic compulsory in educational institutions in Islamabad

Bambi

Dec 12, 2020
Per the bill, Arabic language should be taught from grade 1-5, while students from 6-11 should learn Arabic grammar


Per the bill, Arabic should be taught from grade 1-5
From classes 6-11, Arabic grammar should be taught, says bill
PML-N's Javed Abbasi moved the bill in the Senate
ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday approved a bill to make the Arabic language compulsory in primary and secondary educational institutions across Islamabad.

The bill, moved by PML-N's Javed Abbasi, said that the language should be taught from grade 1-5, while students of classes 6-11 should also learn Arabic grammar.

The minister will ensure the implementation of the bill within six months, the bill's text said.

Read more: LHC moved against reopening of educational institutions

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Abbasi said that the Holy Quran and daily prayers were recited in Arabic. "Arabic is the fifth-largest language in the world, the official language of 25 countries."

Stressing the need for students to learn the language, he said that the country would not be going through problems had the masses understood the Holy Qu'ran.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood sends best wishes to students as remaining institutes reopen from Feb 1

The senator said that he is "in favour of all languages being taught in educational institutions, may it be Russian, Spanish, or English."

"If our people learn Arabic, more Pakistanis will get jobs in the Middle Eastern countries."


Oct 6, 2020
I think this won’t yield jobs, as if Pakistanis will learn english they will get jobs all around the globe.
 
Mar 14, 2017
Waste of time. They won't be teaching Arabic at the level where the student will be able to study Quran or other complex texts. It will be pretty basic. It's also time wasted when people could be learning maths, science or computing.

Understanding of religion doesn't come through Arabic, it comes through learning our religion in whatever language you are proficient in.
 
Apr 16, 2020
WTF is this, are we the Islamic republic of Pakistan or Arab republic of Bakistan?

Arab bootlicking needs to stop at all costs. They are plenty of translations of the Quran available to learn. If someone really wants to learn the language themselves they can easily do so on their own (Urdu and Arabic are very similar).
 
Apr 22, 2019
Masha'Allah. This is good news.

Considering 6 million out of 9 million Pakistanis are working/living in the Arab World, this should benefit the future generations.

Please note, most Pakistanis in Westen countries are born and bred there, not migrate there. Not many Pakistanis travel to the West for work as much as they do to the Arab World.
 
Dec 12, 2020
It's said by your own minister I have not changed a single thing in this take it up with him if you are offended salty boi
 
Dec 9, 2018
Should have done this 72 years ago, and not just in Islamabad, but nationwide!!
 
Sep 23, 2016
well done. now make it NATIONWIDE and from primary all the way to intermediate level. need to take away the mullah monopoly on interpreting the Quran and the Sunnah and make it widespread.
 
