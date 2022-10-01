What's new

Senate approves bill to establish Export Import Bank of Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
83,945
93
137,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
/;;/

Senate approves bill to establish Export Import Bank of Pakistan

  • Institution will promote international trade
BR Web Desk

01181109263b53d.jpg



In a bid to promote international trade, the Senate session approved on Friday a bill to establish the Export Import (EXIM) Bank of Pakistan.

“The government of Pakistan took the decision with a mandate to provide innovative products to support the growth of exports and export-led foreign direct investment by mitigating related risks,” said a statement by the EXIM Bank of Pakistan.

“EXIM Bank of Pakistan will promote, expand and diversify the export base of the country.”

The motion to pass the bill titled 'the Export Import Bank of Pakistan Bill 2022' was moved by Ayesha Ghous, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue. The bill was earlier passed by the National Assembly on June 9, 2022.

The enactment of EXIM bank will help improve Pakistan’s balance of payment position which is one of the pressing issues for the national economy, added the statement.

"There are over 60 agencies in the world, providing similar products to their industry, and this is the first time, the government of Pakistan is introducing such products in the country to provide an enabling environment and level-playing field to exporters."

The bank would achieve its objectives by providing export credit insurance facilities and long-term financing facilities for setting up export-oriented and import-substitution projects.

It will also provide guarantees and other supporting services.

EXIM Bank is headquartered in Islamabad and plans to branch out in all provincial headquarters as well as export hubs of the country, it says.

Its business model is based on partnerships with commercial banks/ international banks and multilateral development agencies as well as Export Credit Agencies around the world. Renowned multilateral agencies like the Asian Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank continue to provide technical support to the EXIM Bank, the statement added.


www.brecorder.com

Senate approves bill to establish Export Import Bank of Pakistan

* Institution will promote international trade
www.brecorder.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

M
Country's exports plummet by $718m in July
Replies
5
Views
452
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
M
T-bill rate surges to record high
Replies
0
Views
308
maithil
M
M
Global banks stop trade credit for oil imports by Pakistani firms
2
Replies
15
Views
874
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
S
Substantial improvement in CAD position for PaK
Replies
13
Views
428
Wood
Wood
Luosifen
Pakistan, China soon to deal in RMB/PKR
Replies
4
Views
445
[--Leo--]
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom