Sen. Doug Jones says Congress ‘may end up acting’ if Trump’s trade war with China drags on

Alabama’s Democratic Sen. Doug Jones criticized President Donald Trump’s trade war with China as his state is increasingly caught in the crossfire between Washington and Beijing.

Jones says the state is exposed in both its manufacturing and agriculture sectors, and said Congress “may end up acting” if the trade conflict drags on.

Running to keep his Senate seat next year in a state Trump won easily, Jones is considered one of the most vulnerable members of the chamber.

Jones is in a tough spot in 2020