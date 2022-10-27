What's new

Semiconductor export curbs hitting China to be followed by biotech and AI restrictions: US official

Sweeping export controls announced earlier this month on high-end semiconductors and chip-making tools to China will almost certainly be followed by similar curbs on quantum computing, high-end biotechnology and artificial intelligencesoftware given an overriding US focus on protecting national security over trade or the implications for US companies or the Chinese economy, a senior US official said Thursday.

The administration of President Joe Biden has announced these rules unilaterally, but is aware their effectiveness depends on a unified stance from key allies, including advanced chip tool makers Japan and the Netherlands, with a multilateral agreement expected soon, said Alan Estevez, industry and security undersecretary at the US Commerce Department, adding that the intent is not to impede China economically.

Limits on China biotech and AI next after semiconductor curbs: US official

American national security, rather than ‘economic destruction of China’, drives ‘targeted shutdown’ of industry, senior official contends.
Yeah, China sholud stop exporting material such as rare metals and medicines like antibiotic ingredients and raw material to the US right now, let US have the shit of it, have enough of just US sanctioning China all the time.
 
Chinese hype of world's leading manufacturer is busted. Chinese flip side is exposed.
 
Chinese civil aviation might be the next industry in the cross hairs of US regulators and lawmakers.

New restrictions on access to US universities and research departments for Chinese nationals might be under consideration.
 

