Semiconductor export curbs hitting China to be followed by biotech and AI restrictions: US official

Sweeping export controls announced earlier this month on high-end semiconductors and chip-making tools to China will almost certainly be followed by similar curbs on quantum computing, high-end biotechnology and artificial intelligencesoftware given an overriding US focus on protecting national security over trade or the implications for US companies or the Chinese economy, a senior US official said Thursday.
The administration of President Joe Biden has announced these rules unilaterally, but is aware their effectiveness depends on a unified stance from key allies, including advanced chip tool makers Japan and the Netherlands, with a multilateral agreement expected soon, said Alan Estevez, industry and security undersecretary at the US Commerce Department, adding that the intent is not to impede China economically.
Limits on China biotech and AI next after semiconductor curbs: US official
American national security, rather than ‘economic destruction of China’, drives ‘targeted shutdown’ of industry, senior official contends.
