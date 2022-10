Semiconductor export curbs hitting China to be followed by biotech and AI restrictions: US official

Limits on China biotech and AI next after semiconductor curbs: US official American national security, rather than ‘economic destruction of China’, drives ‘targeted shutdown’ of industry, senior official contends.

Sweeping export controls announced earlier this month on high-end semiconductors and chip-making tools to China will almost certainly be followed by similar curbs on quantum computing , high-end biotechnology and artificial intelligence software given an overriding US focus on protecting national security over trade or the implications for US companies or the Chinese economy , a senior US official said Thursday.The administration of President Joe Biden has announced these rules unilaterally, but is aware their effectiveness depends on a unified stance from key allies, including advanced chip tool makers Japan and the Netherlands , with a multilateral agreement expected soon, said Alan Estevez , industry and security undersecretary at the US Commerce Department, adding that the intent is not to impede China economically.