Semi-Final Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan will win a tough match. Pakistan need to change its tactics. Increase run rate in middle overs.
 
Replacing him with who though

I think we have sarfraz and Haider Ali

I think Haider Ali will eventually come good and be a hard hitting batsman we need but to suddenly rock the boat and stick him in against Australia would be unfair and risky
 
Strengths of Pakistan:

1 - Good fast bowlers
2 - Performing top order
3 - Performing lower order (when hard hitting is required)
4 - Confidence, after winning all the matches in group stages, and defeating the favorite team (India) and recent test champions (NZ)
5 - UAE's stadiums are like Pakistan's backyard.. Pakistan has been playing cricket on these grounds/ pitches/ conditions for years. Even some Pakistani grounds have similar dew like conditions.. It's a huge advantage.
6 - Home crowd - The stands will be mostly occupied by overseas Pakistanis. Team will feel at home.

Weaknesses:

1 - Middle order.. if the top order fails in the knockout matches, the responsibility may come on the shoulders of lower order sooner.
2 - Spinners.. we don't have world class spinners. After the first 4 overs, spinners will have to contain as well as take the wickets.
3 - Fielding.. is still our weak link compared to Australians, NZers and English

Strengths of Australia:

1 - Started like weak contenders, but have started performing at the right time.
2 - Mental superiority over Pakistan due to past many encounters at the death stages.
3 - Good fast bowlers.
4 - Good fielders.
5 - Almost all the batsmen have started performing.. top order, middle as well as lower.

Weaknesses:

1 - Spinners
2 - Lack of experience on UAE's pitches and under such conditions

Threats for both teams:

TOSS.. this will put a huge impact.. although Pakistan has tried to bowl second in the last two matches to get used to the heavy dew conditions, but unfortunately, there wan't much of it to experience. So on the day, if dew really strikes like it does in UAE, both the teams will lose half of the advantage already if they bat first. Pakistan is however better off due to more experience under these conditions.

Overall, it will be a great match. I would give my verdict in favor of Pakistan by 60-40, although the toss and the first few overs will revise this prediction by a huge margin.
 
5 Wins in a row by Pakistani cricket team is already unbelievable, don't rule out chawal. After all, it have fame of being unpredictable.
 
