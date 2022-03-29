Semi Conductor Industry in Indonesia

Expanding Semiconductor Production, PT Infineon Technologies Batam Acquires Real Estate Owned by PT Unisem ​

Kompas.com - 19/04/2022, 20:11 WIBPT Infineon Technologies Batam acquires real estate owned by PT Unisem. (Doc. PT Infineon Technologies Batam)KOMPAS.com – PT Infineon Technologies Batam has officially purchased real estate belonging to PT Unisem. Managing Director of PT Infineon Technologies Batam Budi Hartono Amron said that this expansion will double the semiconductor production area of PT Infineon Technologies Batam in Batam, Riau Islands."The acquisition will also increase the company's focus in assembling and testing automotive products," Budi said as reported by TribunBatam.id , Friday (15/4/2022). Meanwhile, Infineon Back-end Executive Vice President Dr Alexander Gorski said that the company is committed to investing in sustainable growth and strengthening supply chain resilience ( blockchain ).In line with Gorski, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Infineon's Automotive Division, Dr. Thomas Kaufmann, assessed that the demand for automotive semiconductors in Batam is increasing.Therefore, the acquisition allows him to add back-end capacity more quickly. Moreover, the company has targeted the addition of production capacity to begin in 2024. Kaufmann said the massive expansion in Batam is part of Infineon Technologies AG's long-term investment strategy.In the 2022 fiscal year, the company invested approximately 2.4 billion euros. To note, PT Infineon Technologies Batam is a German company engaged in the semiconductor sector. The company, which has been operating since 1996 in the Batamindo Industrial Park area, is part of the Indonesia-Singapore-Malaysia economic growth triangle. As one of the largest semiconductor companies in Indonesia, currently, PT Infineon Technologies Batam has more than 2,000 employees.