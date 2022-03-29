What's new

Semi Conductor Industry in Indonesia

This thread will be dedicated to news and update about semi conductor industry in Indonesia.
 
Indonesia wants in on chip industry and has some things going for it

1648553096528.png
A new type of 300 millimeter wafer with semiconductor chips of German manufacturer Bosch is seen in Dresden, eastern Germany, on May 31, 2021.(AFP/Jens Schluter )


Dzulfiqar Fathur Rahman (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM
Jakarta ● Thu, March 17, 2022

Relatively low geopolitical risk has been identified as a competitive advantage that might draw investors to Indonesia as the government seeks a slice of the global semiconductor industry. The bold initiative comes at a time when some countries appear concerned about the world’s heavy reliance on Taiwan amid surging demand for electronics.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said the government planned to develop the ecosystem for the semiconductor industry this year, starting with investment in a polysilicon factory and chip design facility in Central Java.

Indonesia wants in on chip industry and has some things going for it

Indonesia is not wary of going head-to-head with more developed economies but still lacks some key requirements for success in the booming semiconductor business.
Private owned company


PT. Xirka Silicon Technology XST is the only and first chipset and electronics design house company in Indonesia. XST is a fabless semiconductor company that creates innovative integrated Circuit (IC) and to provide mass electronic product for a dynamic lifestyle, our mission is to combine high technology expertise, high quality of human resources, and high creativity for excellent value-added products.

From 2005 to 2008, the company started a design house as an outsourcing business venture, serving multinational electronics company in Fukuoka, Japan. XST was established in May, 2008 as a fabless company focusing in WiMax Baseband chipset. In 2012, XST began developing integrated circuit for smart card technology including NFC memory card chip, contact and contacless CPU card chip.

1648553998973.png


1648554016012.png

1648554040272.png

1648554065098.png

1648554082697.png


The founder and owner of the company is Professor Trio Adiono Phd, Bandung Institute of Technology researcher.

 
Expanding Semiconductor Production, PT Infineon Technologies Batam Acquires Real Estate Owned by PT Unisem
Kompas.com - 19/04/2022, 20:11 WIB

1658541953423.png

PT Infineon Technologies Batam acquires real estate owned by PT Unisem. (Doc. PT Infineon Technologies Batam)


KOMPAS.com – PT Infineon Technologies Batam has officially purchased real estate belonging to PT Unisem. Managing Director of PT Infineon Technologies Batam Budi Hartono Amron said that this expansion will double the semiconductor production area of PT Infineon Technologies Batam in Batam, Riau Islands.

"The acquisition will also increase the company's focus in assembling and testing automotive products," Budi said as reported by TribunBatam.id , Friday (15/4/2022). Meanwhile, Infineon Back-end Executive Vice President Dr Alexander Gorski said that the company is committed to investing in sustainable growth and strengthening supply chain resilience ( blockchain ).

In line with Gorski, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Infineon's Automotive Division, Dr. Thomas Kaufmann, assessed that the demand for automotive semiconductors in Batam is increasing.

Therefore, the acquisition allows him to add back-end capacity more quickly. Moreover, the company has targeted the addition of production capacity to begin in 2024. Kaufmann said the massive expansion in Batam is part of Infineon Technologies AG's long-term investment strategy.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the company invested approximately 2.4 billion euros. To note, PT Infineon Technologies Batam is a German company engaged in the semiconductor sector. The company, which has been operating since 1996 in the Batamindo Industrial Park area, is part of the Indonesia-Singapore-Malaysia economic growth triangle. As one of the largest semiconductor companies in Indonesia, currently, PT Infineon Technologies Batam has more than 2,000 employees.

Perluas Produksi Semikonduktor, PT Infineon Technologies Batam Akuisisi Real Estat Milik PT Unisem

PT Infineon Technologies Batam secara resmi membeli real estat milik PT Unisem. Managing Director PT Infineon Technologies Batam Budi Hartono Amron me
