Sembcorp's Indian plant wins 250 MW Bangladesh power supply tender

Sembcorp's Indian plant wins Bangladesh power supply tender



Gayatri Power operates a 1,320-megawatt coal-fired power plant in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and Sembcorp India`s combined thermal and renewable energy assets have a total capacity of 4.37 gigawatts.





