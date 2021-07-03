Sell JF-17 to African countries

Don’t waste bandwidth and people’s precious time with these unnecessary questions.
Ask yourself why would Pakistan do that when we want to decom older planes? We have about 100- 120 older planes which will be replaced by JF-17 block 3 and J-10C.
More advance the plane is, it’s more expensive and it take longer to test all the subsystems. We don’t have time and resource to build 50 planes a year.
Who would buy block I ? and at what price?
It’s best to offer Block3 and build a separate production line for foreign customers.
??????? Respectfully confused…… is this not the Pakistani Defence forum where we debate Pakistani defense related questions?…
I disagree with you assessments. The mirages will have to stay for a while till we build or acquire a twin engine heavy payload strike platform. So these can’t be replaced by block 1s
f-7pg are cheaper to fly and provide cas and point air Defense against Indian drones at a much much cheaper price point ….so no
so f-16s , mirages , if-17 block 2 and 3s are here to stay for a while. why spend in maintaining and flying the Ja-17 block 1s when we can sell them and build more if-17 block 3s
the cost of acquisition is much lower than cost of operation …. may I respectfully suggest reading an economics book or two
