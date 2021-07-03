What's new

Sell JF-17 to African countries

Khan vilatey

I was wondering why PAF doesn’t sell its entire fleet of 50 ~ 80 odd JF-17 block 1s to African countries after overhaul and upgrade of radar and avionics to block 1.5 standards. At let’s say 10 million a piece+ spares and weapons. These air forces like Congo etc. will use them for ground attack and some air defence.

this would free up resources to buy more block 3s and 4s

I was wondering why PAF doesn't sell its entire fleet of 50 ~ 80 odd JF-17 block 1s to African countries after overhaul and upgrade of radar and avionics to block 1.5 standards. At let's say 10 million a piece+ spares and weapons. These air forces like Congo etc. will use them for ground attack and some air defence.

this would free up resources to buy more block 3s and 4s

this would free up resources to buy more block 3s and 4s

k
No need for a opening a new thread, you can post your opinions on jf-17 section here on PDF
 
I was wondering why PAF doesn't sell its entire fleet of 50 ~ 80 odd JF-17 block 1s to African countries after overhaul and upgrade of radar and avionics to block 1.5 standards. At let's say 10 million a piece+ spares and weapons. These air forces like Congo etc. will use them for ground attack and some air defence.

this would free up resources to buy more block 3s and 4s

this would free up resources to buy more block 3s and 4s

k
Don’t waste bandwidth and people’s precious time with these unnecessary questions.

Ask yourself why would Pakistan do that when we want to decom older planes? We have about 100- 120 older planes which will be replaced by JF-17 block 3 and J-10C.

More advance the plane is, it’s more expensive and it take longer to test all the subsystems. We don’t have time and resource to build 50 planes a year.


Block 1=should sold due to its compatibility in future warfare
Who would buy block I ? and at what price?

It’s best to offer Block3 and build a separate production line for foreign customers.
 
Yes they have the money if we can sell them at 25-35 mil inclusive of armaments and spares

k
They could also sell resources as barter trade, with the government reimbursing the Air Force or just paying for more JF-17s. If we are to sell them, now is the time, because just like Nigeria fighting Biko Haram; many counties have insurgencies they are trying to deal with.

The real question is do these countries want them?

Also we need modern air frames, and these are some of the youngest air frames in our Air Force. We can’t really spare them unless they are being replaced 1:1
 
Don’t waste bandwidth and people’s precious time with these unnecessary questions.

Ask yourself why would Pakistan do that when we want to decom older planes? We have about 100- 120 older planes which will be replaced by JF-17 block 3 and J-10C.

More advance the plane is, it’s more expensive and it take longer to test all the subsystems. We don’t have time and resource to build 50 planes a year.




Who would buy block I ? and at what price?

It’s best to offer Block3 and build a separate production line for foreign customers.
??????? Respectfully confused…… is this not the Pakistani Defence forum where we debate Pakistani defense related questions?…


I disagree with you assessments. The mirages will have to stay for a while till we build or acquire a twin engine heavy payload strike platform. So these can’t be replaced by block 1s

f-7pg are cheaper to fly and provide cas and point air Defense against Indian drones at a much much cheaper price point ….so no

so f-16s , mirages , if-17 block 2 and 3s are here to stay for a while. why spend in maintaining and flying the Ja-17 block 1s when we can sell them and build more if-17 block 3s


the cost of acquisition is much lower than cost of operation …. may I respectfully suggest reading an economics book or two

k
 
I was wondering why PAF doesn't sell its entire fleet of 50 ~ 80 odd JF-17 block 1s to African countries after overhaul and upgrade of radar and avionics to block 1.5 standards. At let's say 10 million a piece+ spares and weapons. These air forces like Congo etc. will use them for ground attack and some air defence.

this would free up resources to buy more block 3s and 4s

this would free up resources to buy more block 3s and 4s

k
our own air force still flying 50 years old jet for god sake name an african fighter jet active today and was made 50 years ago ?



1642187104181.png
 
I agree but we don't have access to a strike platform that meets this need. I would actullay suggest some 60-80 j-30s or j-20s for this role

k
what you will say about remaining j-7s sir ? i think pakistna need 100 more jets to cover our own arse . rather then dreaming to sale new jets to others . never in history of pakistna we have sale such young used planes . not even rich UAE did it
 
