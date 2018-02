Self-sufficient in fish, meat

Finds fisheries, livestock survey; ministry targets marine resources to up supply further

Against a demand of 40.50 lakh tonnes of fish, Bangladesh recorded surplus fish production with an annual output of 41.34 lakh tonnes in 2016-17, according to the latest report of the Department of Fisheries.





In 2016-17, a total of 71.50 lakh tonnes of meat were produced against a demand of 71.35 lakh tonnes, according to Department of Livestock Services.

Narayon said the government was now eyeing marine resources for further increasing production.

FLOURISHING FISHERY

Fish accounts for almost 60 percent of Bangladesh's intake of animal protein and over the last three decades, fish production increased over five times, according to the report.





According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation's 2016 stats, Bangladesh is fifth in the world in terms of aquaculture production.

About 12 percent of the country's total fish production was hilsa, which increased from 1.99 lakh tonnes in 2003-04 to 4.96 lakh tonnes in 2016-17.

Bangladesh earns a considerable amount exporting fish, shrimps and other fish products. In 2016-17, the country earned Tk 42,87.6 crore exporting almost over 68,000 tonnes of fish and fish products.

LIVELY LIVESTOCK

Restrictions on cattle from India has become a boon for the country's livestock farmers. Many youths set up farms which helped the country achieve meat self-sufficiency for the first time.

Against a daily demand of 120 grams of meat per person, Bangladesh is currently producing 121.74 grams of meat per person, the department claimed.