First and foremost; covid-19 is not a flu, with double mortality rate, with it effecting elder population more and with higher mortality; it should be taken seriously.There is allot of discussion going on around covid-19, you guys are pretty much aware of the situation right now. Countries are shutting down; from travel restrictions to whole cities are being shutdown. The problem i am seeing in Pakistan is that our general public is oblivious; that's not certainly a bad thing, but the rulers are more clueless. And that's pretty fuc*ed up. Now this thread i am creating is not for repetition of the rhetoric. But for "Pakistan focused" self measures that you should and your families need to practice because the spread is inevitable unless government takes extreme measures, which they are not and will not take in current economy or unless Allah does some reham on this nation and summer makes this virus go away; for which we can't say for sure. Now to the self measures..Stock essential items at home; the way it went with masks is an example in front of us; prices are gonna hike, there will be shortages and panic buying spree will happen.Pakistan have family based living system; lots of people share a same house mostly. Create a mechanism in your houses that in case someone is sick, he/she can be quarantined. Majority will need home based isolation protocol. In Pakistan no one will pay attention to it and moms will keep coming feeding the sick and whole neighborhood will keep coming to ask for the sick. Don't do that and tell others not to do as well.Keep utensils of the sick away, wash them separately with measures taken, if possible use disposable utensils and discard them after use. If someone is washing them, better to wash separately with gloves on, disinfect the washing area after cleaning the dishes and disinfect the hands properly.When entering the room of the person with covid-19. use n-95 mask and gloves and don't touch anything.Please avoid buying stuff from outside, shops and restaurants needs to be closed once the outbreak is inevitable.Avoid the currency notes, if you are using them; don't touch your face. Don't count them by licking your finger and wash you hands after handling currency notes.Vegetables and fruits are mostly handled by lots of people before it reaches you. So be careful, put the vegetables and fruits in soapy water or if you have chlorinated water supply, leave the fruits and vegetables in it for while, wash them thoroughly before use.Pray at home; avoid crowded places. If you really want to go, better to take your own jae-namaz with you. Avoid breathing-in during sujjud. Wash your hands and face with soap after returning home.Avoid shaking hands, hugging or kissing for the time being. Physical contact is one of reason this virus is spreading in such a rate. A person can also get the coronavirus if they touch a surface or object that has viral particles on it and then touch their mouth, nose, or eyes. The lifespan of the virus on a surface, a stairwell banister, or even money — depends on many factors, including the surrounding temperature, humidity, and type of surface. But the rough range is "likely hours to a day or so". So be careful there.Clean your mobile phones each day with soap socked micro-fiber cloth/ tissue paper. Before using office keyboards/ computers wipe them clean before using every day. Wipe clean your desk, if it applies to you.Boil water/ milk properly before using. And if your family is buying milk from milkman better to directly boil it as it arrives, instead of putting in the refrigerator to avoid cross-contamination and this rule applies to all edibles.May Allah protect all of you. Take care of yourself, your family and your nation.Please tag others.