Self-driving tech-Huawei

ARCFOX is a marque of electric vehicles under China's BAIC Group umbrella. It has announced that it will indeed launch a new car developed in conjunction with Huawei later in April 2021, The OEM has reportedly provided the AI system for this car, to be known as the αS on its debut.
This software (Huawei HiCar) is the company's main contribution to the e-vehicle market thus far. It also reportedly now designs sensors such as those for the LIDAR next-gen cars might need for self-driving (or self-parking) in the near future. Therefore, it is more accurate to say Huawei has broken into certain aspects of automotive tech, rather than making entire cars of its own.