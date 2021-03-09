What's new

Self-driving tech-Huawei

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 7, 2016
4,832
0
14,846
Country
China
Location
China

ARCFOX is a marque of electric vehicles under China's BAIC Group umbrella. It has announced that it will indeed launch a new car developed in conjunction with Huawei later in April 2021, The OEM has reportedly provided the AI system for this car, to be known as the αS on its debut.

This software (Huawei HiCar) is the company's main contribution to the e-vehicle market thus far. It also reportedly now designs sensors such as those for the LIDAR next-gen cars might need for self-driving (or self-parking) in the near future. Therefore, it is more accurate to say Huawei has broken into certain aspects of automotive tech, rather than making entire cars of its own.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

TaiShang
Huawei discloses more vehicle-related patents
Replies
0
Views
113
TaiShang
TaiShang
beijingwalker
China’s Huawei Develops Smart Roads That Talk to Driverless Cars
Replies
0
Views
210
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
China takes first baby step towards chip self-reliance
Replies
0
Views
252
onebyone
onebyone
F-22Raptor
Huawei’s troubles show why China’s tech titans will struggle to go global
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
TheTruth
T
beijingwalker
China’s Baidu finishes building ‘world’s largest’ test ground for autonomous vehicle, smart driving
Replies
0
Views
352
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom