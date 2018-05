Prominent news organizations are playing it safe and censoring news as Pakistan heads into a contentious general election

By KUNWAR KHULDUNE SHAHID MAY 21, 2018 6:24 PM (UTC+8)

The Geo TV studio. The station has been dropped by many cable operators. Photo: Asia Times files.

With the general elections a couple of months away, media houses and publications in Pakistan are increasingly exercising self-censorship under pressure from the military establishment.



The latest instance of this type of censorship was the state media not airing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s press conference on Monday after the National Security Committee meeting on Nawaz Sharif’s Mumbai attacks statement.



News producers from multiple media houses have confirmed that there were clear instructions from the military leadership to censor the PM’s press conference, which resulted in even the state-owned PTV editing Abbasi’s comments before airing them.