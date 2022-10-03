What's new

Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh to be ready by January 2023 for all-weather road to Tawang

L

Lava820

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
356
-6
385
Country
India
Location
India
1664776715393.png

Completion of the Sela tunnel is seen as another milestone in revamping infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, a state which China claims as part of its South Tibet region. Credit: Border Roads Organization

The Sela tunnel being constructed atop 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh for providing the Indian security forces an all weather road to Tawang near China border will be ready by January 2023. The Border Roads Organization (BRO), which is constructing the tunnel, said that the work is almost nearing completion and they are expecting it to be ready for inauguration in the next three to four months.

The Indian security forces and citizens at present use the Balipara-Chariduar Road (Assam) to reach Tawang, the westernmost district in Arunachal Pradesh, sharing a border with China. They have to use the Sela Pass, situated at 13,700 feet.
But connectivity through the route gets affected during the winter for excessive rainfall at the Sela Pass. Movement of the vehicles belonging to the army and others get restricted during the winter due to excessive snowfall. "The Sela tunnel project will by-pass the existing narrow road leading to Sela Pass and will connect Baisakhi to Nuranang with a double lane specification road having two tunnels. This will allow unhindered traffic movement in the winter season. Construction of this project will result in saving eight Km distance and at least a 90 minutes journey through the treacherous Sela Pass," BRO said in a statement. The project comprises two tunnels: one 1.5km (twin tube) and another 1km long.
The BRO said the Sela tunnel, once constructed, will be the longest bi-lane tunnel in the world at an altitude above 13,000 feet. "This is going to be another jewel in India's crown," it said.
Foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019 and excavation work of both the tunnels have been completed. "Lining and electric and mechanical work of the tunnel are proceeding with full swing," it said.


Completion of the Sela tunnel is seen as another milestone in revamping infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, a state which China claims as part of its South Tibet region.
India, however, has often rubbished such claims and has taken up several infrastructure development projects in the state to help the security forces as well as the residents. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited some forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh and took stock of the infrastructure development projects being carried out along the border with China.

www.deccanherald.com

Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh to be ready by January 2023 for all-weather road to Tawang

The Sela tunnel being constructed atop 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh for providing the Indian security forces an all weather road to Tawang near China border will be ready by January 2023. The Border Roads Organization (BRO), which is constructing the tunnel, said that the work is almost...
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com
 

Attachments

  • 1664777187268.png
    1664777187268.png
    399.2 KB · Views: 2
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
11,419
3
19,706
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh is merely a counterpoise, to force India to recognize China's claim on Aksai Chin, in a sort of quid-pro-quo arrangement.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

K
Final blast for Sela Tunnel conducted in Arunachal Pradesh
Replies
0
Views
277
Khilafat@220
K
L
After Tawang, Infra Buildup Gathers Pace in Eastern Arunachal as Indian Army Puts Full Focus on LAC
Replies
5
Views
368
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Caught on camera, Chinese construction work in Arunachal Pradesh
Replies
4
Views
548
newb3e
newb3e
L
China Objects to Indian Air Activities near LAC, Hastens Road Development before Winter Sets In
Replies
1
Views
505
Chat SAMOSA
C
A
Mumbai Coastal Road Project Set For Dec 2023 Inauguration, 57% Overall Work Complete As TBM 'Mavala' Excavates 600 m In Second Tunnel
Replies
0
Views
537
avenuepark57
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom