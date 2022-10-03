Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh to be ready by January 2023 for all-weather road to Tawang The Sela tunnel being constructed atop 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh for providing the Indian security forces an all weather road to Tawang near China border will be ready by January 2023. The Border Roads Organization (BRO), which is constructing the tunnel, said that the work is almost...

Completion of the Sela tunnel is seen as another milestone in revamping infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, a state which China claims as part of its South Tibet region. Credit: Border Roads OrganizationThe Sela tunnel being constructed atop 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh for providing the Indian security forces an all weather road to Tawang near China border will be ready by January 2023. The Border Roads Organization (BRO), which is constructing the tunnel, said that the work is almost nearing completion and they are expecting it to be ready for inauguration in the next three to four months.The Indian security forces and citizens at present use the Balipara-Chariduar Road (Assam) to reach Tawang, the westernmost district in Arunachal Pradesh, sharing a border with China. They have to use the Sela Pass, situated at 13,700 feet.But connectivity through the route gets affected during the winter for excessive rainfall at the Sela Pass. Movement of the vehicles belonging to the army and others get restricted during the winter due to excessive snowfall. "The Sela tunnel project will by-pass the existing narrow road leading to Sela Pass and will connect Baisakhi to Nuranang with a double lane specification road having two tunnels. This will allow unhindered traffic movement in the winter season. Construction of this project will result in saving eight Km distance and at least a 90 minutes journey through the treacherous Sela Pass," BRO said in a statement. The project comprises two tunnels: one 1.5km (twin tube) and another 1km long.The BRO said the Sela tunnel, once constructed, will be the longest bi-lane tunnel in the world at an altitude above 13,000 feet. "This is going to be another jewel in India's crown," it said.Foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019 and excavation work of both the tunnels have been completed. "Lining and electric and mechanical work of the tunnel are proceeding with full swing," it said.Completion of the Sela tunnel is seen as another milestone in revamping infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, a state which China claims as part of its South Tibet region.India, however, has often rubbished such claims and has taken up several infrastructure development projects in the state to help the security forces as well as the residents. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited some forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh and took stock of the infrastructure development projects being carried out along the border with China.