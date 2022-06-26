What's new

SEJJIL Family Solid Fueled Guided MRBM/IRBM & SLVs

Apart from the extremely accurate system originating from the Fateh Solid fueled Quasi ballistic Family, Sejjil Family forms the larger MRBM/RBM/SLV core of Iranian strike forces and space program. These guys deserved a separate thread.

1656204066288.png

1656204098213.png

1656204118948.png



....................................................




1656204144587.png



....................................................




1656204162849.png



1656204187237.png




Data were taken from:

-Official posters
-Missile threat
-IISS Case Studies
-Western expert's research
 
GrandBotBoi said:
Thank you, this will definitely come in handy in the future. If I ever post these pics anywhere, I'll make sure to mention you
Click to expand...

Thanks but even if you dont it's ok. I want no credit. I just want the information to be more managed in one place that is it.
 

