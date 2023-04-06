‘Sehri with skipper’ Heartwarming Gesture from Hardik Pandya enjoying Sehri with Afghan players

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Reached Sahri Of Afghan Players​

An athlete needs at least water:-​

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Reached Sahri Of Afghan Players - Latest Cricket News of today India IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Reached Sahri Of Afghan Players. The Gujarat Titans captain had a shahri along with other Afghanistan players including Rashid Khan.

Hardik Pandya Reached Sahri Of Afghan Players. The Gujarat Titans captain had a shahri along with other Afghanistan players including Rashid Khan.At the same time, the picture of this wonderful moment has been shared by star spinner Rashid Khan on his social media account.The team, captained by Hardik Pandya, secured the first position in the last points table after winning at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.Because before the match against Delhi, Gujarat had defeated Dhoni’s captaincy Chennai Super Kings.Apart fromand Noor Ahmed, another person was about to have food at the time of Sehri, when Hardik Pandya joined them.Sehri means that the person who is fasting has to eat some food early in the morning. After this he does not eat or drink anything.The next few weeks are going to be tough for Rashid Khan as an athlete needs a minimum of water, but there are cricketers who keep their fast without drinking water.At the same time, after registering a win against Delhi, Hardik said, ‘I remain aggressive. I trust myself. I would rather fail on my decisions than listen to others.I would rather strike first than suffer first. We tell our teammates to enjoy the game.This helps us in taking the right decisions and in times of need some or the other player helps us. Whatever it is, it is right and we are happy on the field and help each other.