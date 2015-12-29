Seems like Russia has folded to the west pressure in Ukraine - They are pulling troops back

Russia to pull troops back from near Ukraine

Putin made some aggressive comments last night and the same did Ukraine president and I was expecting something to happen but it looks like Russia folded here due to the west pressure.I also noticed they were using the hashtag @strongertogether in regards to Russia on social media.. The polish mod and the US were also doing it***************************************************************************************The EU estimated that more than 100,000 Russian soldiers had amassed near the border as well as in Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.Speaking in Crimea, Mr Shoigu said units on exercise would return to base.The aims of the "snap checks" had been achieved, he added.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who earlier challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him in the conflict zone, welcomed the decision to "de-escalate" tensions at the border."The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a credible defence for the country," the Russian defence minister said, adding that he had instructed the commanders of units from the 58th and 41st armies as well as several airborne divisions to start returning to their "permanent bases" on Friday and to complete the operation by 1 May.President Zelensky raised the troop build-up with European leaders last week. Nato leaders have also sounded the alarm and have called a summit in June when Russia will be high on the agenda.Although Russia has shrugged off the build-up as training exercises in response to "threatening" actions from Nato, it is also said to be planning to cordon off areas of the Black Sea to foreign shipping. Ukraine fears its ports could be affected.Russia said all along that these were nothing more than military exercises.But Moscow knew very well that its troop movements close to Ukraine and in annexed Crimea were making a lot of people very nervous: in Ukraine, Europe and in America.And that was the point.