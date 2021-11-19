What's new

Seems like Bulgaria has already cracked under the Russian pressure in Ukraine - Who would have thought

Ukraine Queries Bulgarian President's 'Crimea is Russian' Remark



Ukraine has criticised Rumen Radev's remark in a TV presidential election debate that 'Crimea is Russian', warning that it could demage relations with Bulgaria.



Ukraine summoned the Bulgarian ambassador, Kostadin Kodzhabashev, to the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv on Friday to voice concern about Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s comments that Crimea legitimately belongs to Russia.

Russian forcibly annexed the Ukrainian territory in 2014 and neither the US nor the EU have recognised this act.

“The words of the current Bulgarian president do not contribute to the development of good neighbourly relations between Ukraine and Bulgaria and are sharply dissonant with Sofia’s official position on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

Radev made the remark during a TV debate between him and his centre-right opponent, Anastas Gerdjikov, ahead of the presidential runoff on Sunday.

Radev is expected to be re-elected after winning 49.4 per cent of votes cast in the first round.

When questioned by Gerdjikov about whether he regrets his criticism of EU sanctions on Russia, imposed after the 2014 annexation, Radev responded: “Crimea is Russian, what else can it be?”

He has not yet issued a response to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s complaint.

As he did in 2016, Radev is running for the presidency as an independent candidate, supported by the pro-Russian Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Gerdjikov is also running as an independent candidate, but is backed by former PM Boyko Borissov’s centre-right GERB party.

Gerdjikov also received criticism following his TV appearance, not over Ukraine but for allegedly underestimating the need for reforms, following years of GERB’s dominance of local politics, during which time it became associated with numerous controversies and corruption claims.

Radev may be strengthened further by the victory in the legislative elections of a newcomer party, “We Continue the Change”, formed by two ministers that he appointed this year to the interim government.

The party topped the popular vote in the repeat general elections of November 14 with 25.7 per cent of votes cast, ahead of GERB. The party is currently holding coalition talks with Democratic Bulgaria, “There is Such a Nation” and the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Ukraine Queries Bulgarian President’s ‘Crimea is Russian’ Remark

Ukraine has criticised Rumen Radev's remark in a TV presidential election debate that 'Crimea is Russian', warning that it could demage relations with Bulgaria.
I always knew the EU was weak honestly nothing surprisingly but just never knew it was this weak with no resolve bearing the few suspects like Britain, France and Germany. The remaining are absolutely gibberish who would fold easier than a waterfall
 
LOL The Europeans and Americans are clueless. They got hit by a typhoon called Russia and China.

The US/NATO had to flee Afghanistan to focus on Russia and China LOL Talk about desperation and being triggered.
 
@Battlion25 You know,the Russians basically helped the Bulgarians against the Ottomans in 1878.

Then the Bulgarians allied with Serbia,Greece and Montenegro against the Ottoman Empire in 1912.
Then they attacked Serbia and Greece in 1913.
Then they allied themselves with the Germans and the Ottomans in WWI.
Then they allied themselves with the Germans and Italians in WWII.
Then they switched sides just before the Soviets entered Bulgaria and joined the Allies.
Then they were part of the Communist Bloc in the Cold War to the point where they asked to become a Soviet Republic.
Then they became part of NATO.
And now they support Russia again.
 
Foinikas said:
You know,the Russians basically helped the Bulgarians against the Ottomans in 1878.

Then the Bulgarians allied with Serbia,Greece and Montenegro against the Ottoman Empire in 1912.
Then they attacked Serbia and Greece in 1913.
Then they allied themselves with the Germans and the Ottomans in WWI.
Then they allied themselves with the Germans and Italians in WWII.
Then they switched sides just before the Soviets entered Bulgaria and joined the Allies.
Then they were in part of the Communist Bloc in the Cold War to the point where they asked become a Soviet Republic.
Then they became part of NATO.
And now they support Russia again.
LOL you want us to hate Bulgaria now? Very poor attempt.
 
Foinikas said:
@Battlion25 You know,the Russians basically helped the Bulgarians against the Ottomans in 1878.

Then the Bulgarians allied with Serbia,Greece and Montenegro against the Ottoman Empire in 1912.
Then they attacked Serbia and Greece in 1913.
Then they allied themselves with the Germans and the Ottomans in WWI.
Then they allied themselves with the Germans and Italians in WWII.
Then they switched sides just before the Soviets entered Bulgaria and joined the Allies.
Then they were in part of the Communist Bloc in the Cold War to the point where they asked to become a Soviet Republic.
Then they became part of NATO.
And now they support Russia again.
They really change alliance quick this guys. Which technically means if Ukraine is stream-rolled EU could potentially face disbanding but I don't understand why Bulgaria switch side but due to their location it seems like they learn to hatch their bet on the winning team each time really. I was suspecting that the pressure would eventually become nerve-wrecking for the weaker nearby nations and I was not the only one but all the experts were suspecting this but it seems like we were proven right but to be honest we didn't expect it to happen this early but atleast after the outfall
 
He simply stated fact. Crimea is Russian. People in the referendum decided that Crimea should go back to Russia.
 
Dalit said:
LOL The Europeans and Americans are clueless. They got hit by a typhoon called Russia and China.

The US/NATO had to flee Afghanistan to focus on Russia and China LOL Talk about desperation and being triggered.
The idiots in this part of the world are trying to trigger a war with Russia or China. I find it incredulous, but look at UK naval deployment: the full fleet facing China. And the UK military chief saying that we should prepare for a war with Russia.

Also the BBC in full propoganda mode, criticizing Putin at every oppertunity.

Also the BBC in full propoganda mode, criticizing Putin at every oppertunity.
 
Battlion25 said:
They really change alliance quick this guys. Which technically means if Ukraine is stream-rolled EU could potentially face disbanding
Personally,I as a Greek Orthodox,I believe Belarus and Ukraine should unite with Russia again. They were one people for a thousand years or more. It's mostly the Central and Western Europeans who are afraid of Russian expansion and talk about Russian "aggression". Ukrainians want Germany to protect them,the Germans also want to protect the Baltic countries,the Poles are annoyed by Lukashenko,
the Americans nag all the time about whatever Russia does etc.
But to be fair,Bulgarians are not what they used to be. Their army is small and they expect help from NATO countries. EU or NATO wouldn't lose much if they lost Bulgaria or Romania or other new small members. It wouldn't disband the EU. But the Bulgarians don't want to fight the Russians,just like the Greeks and the Slovaks. I think the Slovaks like the Russians as well.
 
jamal18 said:
The idiots in this part of the world are trying to trigger a war with Russia or China. I find it incredulous, but look at UK naval deployment: the full fleet facing China. And the UK military chief saying that we should prepare for a war with Russia.

Also the BBC in full propoganda mode, criticizing Putin at every oppertunity.
Let these triggered fools make a move. They will find out what they are facing.

The problem with Europeans and Americans is that they have been ganging up against little adversaries. Predominantly in the Middle East. China and Russia are of a different magnitude. Adversaries the US/NATO have never faced before. When push came to shove the Russians and Chinese would retaliate in a way the Americans and Russians couldn't comprehend.
 
Foinikas said:
Personally,I as a Greek Orthodox,I believe Belarus and Ukraine should unite with Russia again. They were one people for a thousand years or more. It's mostly the Central and Western Europeans who are afraid of Russian expansion and talk about Russian "aggression". Ukrainians want Germany to protect them,the Germans also want to protect the Baltic countries,the Poles are annoyed by Lukashenko,
the Americans nag all the time about whatever Russia does etc.
But to be fair,Bulgarians are not what they used to be. Their army is small and they expect help from NATO countries. EU or NATO wouldn't lose much if they lost Bulgaria or Romania or other new small members. It wouldn't disband the EU. But the Bulgarians don't want to fight the Russians,just like the Greeks and the Slovaks. I think the Slovaks like the Russians as well.
They have protection and nobody would harm them so I don't understand why crack under-pressure. I honestly don't think anyone of them wants anything to do with Russian influence because all of them are liberals and democrats at heart so them accepting a Russian interpretation of life would really be hard for them to swallow and will not work out at all
 
tower9 said:
99% of Crimea wants to be with Russia. Russia now controls it. So what is wrong here?
Russia regaining Crimea showed that Anglosaxon Empire is a paper tiger. Anglosaxon Empire is good in bombing wedings and torturing prisoners in Iraq but can't defeat powerful country like Russia or China.
To make Anglosaxon Empire even more furious Russia regained Crimea in peaceful and legal manner.
To make things even worse for Anglosaxon Empire sanctions that were imposed on Russia and were meant to bring Russia on it's knees actually made Russia stronger.
And last but not least US founded coup against democratically elected president Yanukovych of the Ukraine succeded in overthrowing Yanukovych but didn't succeded in driving Russia's Black Sea Fleet out of Crimea. US was planing to drive Russia out and establish US naval base in Crimea.
 
Dalit said:
Let these triggered fools make a move. They will find out what they are facing.

The problem with Europeans and Americans is that they have been ganging up against little adversaries. Predominantly in the Middle East. China and Russia are of a different magnitude. Adversaries the US/NATO have never faced before. When push came to shove the Russians and Chinese would retaliate in a way the Americans and Russians couldn't comprehend.
All this is pushed by the Military Industrial complex. 'Think tanks' financed by defence contractors speak of the massive 'threat', and a media paid for by them parrot it out.
 
