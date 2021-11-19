Seems like Bulgaria has already cracked under the Russian pressure in Ukraine - Who would have thought

Personally,I as a Greek Orthodox,I believe Belarus and Ukraine should unite with Russia again. They were one people for a thousand years or more. It's mostly the Central and Western Europeans who are afraid of Russian expansion and talk about Russian "aggression". Ukrainians want Germany to protect them,the Germans also want to protect the Baltic countries,the Poles are annoyed by Lukashenko,

the Americans nag all the time about whatever Russia does etc.

But to be fair,Bulgarians are not what they used to be. Their army is small and they expect help from NATO countries. EU or NATO wouldn't lose much if they lost Bulgaria or Romania or other new small members. It wouldn't disband the EU. But the Bulgarians don't want to fight the Russians,just like the Greeks and the Slovaks. I think the Slovaks like the Russians as well.