Seeing Two Sides of Himalayas is Like Travelling by Time Machine.

Kai Liu

Kai Liu

Jan 12, 2015
The North side:
Cities
Countryside

Schools:
Middle school:
University

The South Side:
The 'capital city':
www.youtube.com

Itanagar

A drive down the Joram-Palin-Sangram-Koloraing Road in Itanagar.
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The 'top' schools:
www.youtube.com

Top 10 Schools in Arunachal Pradesh - Best Schools in Itanagar

Top 10 schools in Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh is the land of Dawn-Lit Mountains located in India. Being a part of North-Eastern cluster of states, g...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
More schools:
www.youtube.com

MY POOR HOME, SCHOOL AND VILLAGE | RURAL LIFE | INDIA | NORTHEAST | ARUNACHAL PRADESH |

MY POOR HOME, SCHOOL AND VILLAGE | RURAL LIFE | INDIA | NORTHEAST | ARUNACHAL | Hello Friends, This is my village where I was born. This village is called Ge...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
www.youtube.com

CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS SCHOOL IN INDIA! Arunachal Pradesh

Its been 10 years since I left this place, did schooling here till 7th standard. It used to run quite well then with better student attendance and management...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Conclusion:
The north side is rapidly approaching the Western Europe living standard, by infrastructure development and promoting education, while the south side is still stuck in the medieval feudal dark age, no hope for the future. Thanks to the media brainwash, people in the south side do not know what life is like on the other side of the mountain, otherwise, they should simply just get rid of the rule of some incompetent and filthy bunch...
 
Last edited:
G

gulli

Jul 24, 2017
No wonder Jack maa was more happy with his first wages and family, you guys are turning your citizens into robot who are suppose to ape West Europeans. Cities have there own charm, changing them overnight will just bring stress to the local denizens and that doesn't means development should not happen.
 
JackFell

JackFell

Sep 22, 2020
This is all to do with IQ differences, the average IQ in China is 105 while the figure for India is around 80 (although because Indian population is way more heterogenous than the Chinese population in terms of ethnicity, the normal curve will not be as neat as China)

Richard Lynn predicted the rise of China decades ago.
 
Kai Liu

Kai Liu

Jan 12, 2015
gulli said:
No wonder Jack maa was more happy with his first wages and family, you guys are turning your citizens into robot who are suppose to ape West Europeans. Cities have there own charm, changing them overnight will just bring stress to the local denizens and that doesn't means development should not happen.
No matter what you say, countries should work toward the goal of reaching the level of the developed world.
 
