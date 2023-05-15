See the US...by helicopter

Hamartia Antidote
Saw in Myrtle beach, but I am scared of Helicopters.
Saw a couple of red colored ( i think coast guard ) helicopters, and once saw a black hawk flying over the Gandy bridge when i took the wrong exit to St Pete, Helicopters are pretty damn big from close, never saw one up close.There's an Air Force base a few towns over from me that likes to fly V22 Osprey's late at night in hover mode. You really think its a UFO with blinking lights as it is big and just floating there and it takes you a few seconds to figure out what it must be.
Holy crap!! What the f*ck is that!!!
Ospreys, A-10's and F-16's are my most favorite, I wish to see them up close some day. Wonder if they have it at McDill Air base, @gambit told me about a yearly festival when they open it up for civilians and have some air show, no sure what part of year it happens.I see blackhawks flying by and the Ospreys are REALLY big compared to a blackhawk. The width of these things from spinning blade tip to blade tip is like 92 feet. You see that thing head on at night with the lights and that is something abnormally big floating in the air.
You can rent a Blackhawk from the Australian Army....Saw a couple of red colored ( i think coast guard ) helicopters, and once saw a black hawk flying over the Gandy bridge when i took the wrong exit to St Pete, Helicopters are pretty damn big from close, never saw one up close.