See how fans tested Amazon's cashier-less [computer vision] technology at Climate Pledge Arena

Hamartia Antidote said: Does it use RFID or pure cameras? I know some only allow one person at a time and use RFID. Click to expand...

Of course, this kind of supermarket can track many people, otherwise it can't make a profit at all. This kind of supermarket is very common in China, not high-tech. In Zhuzhou, Hunan, there are no less than 10 companies operating chain unmanned supermarkets.In China, unmanned supermarkets generally only support two payment methods. 1. Use face recognition system and brush face payment. 2. Scan QR code with mobile phone.In China, ID number, mobile phone number, WeChat number and facial information are all real name systems, and these data are bound to each other.