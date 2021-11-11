What's new

See how fans tested Amazon's cashier-less [computer vision] technology at Climate Pledge Arena

curiocity.com

See how fans tested Amazon's cashier-less technology at Climate Pledge Arena (VIDEO)

Thanks to a ground breaking concert and hockey game, Seattleites finally got a taste of Climate Pledge Arena last weekend. Folks got to see
curiocity.com curiocity.com

Thanks to a groundbreaking concert and hockey game, Seattleites finally got a taste of Climate Pledge Arena last weekend. Folks got to see all the hard work that’s gone into creating our city’s newest and maybe coolest events and sports venue. And they also got to test out some of Amazon’s own technology.

Fans buying food and drinks got to experience Amazon’s cashier-less technology. It’s the same technology that’s used in the companies Amazon Go grocery stores. And it’s a technology that will eventually be brought to 2 Whole Foods Markets in Sherman Oaks and Washington DC next year.


If you want to see the technology in action you can watch the video above. The folks at GeekWire signed up for the rather controversial Amazon One palm scanning technology to show us all how it works. They also interviewed fans to see what they thought and the general consensus was that the technology is pretty cool but prices are high ($14 beer, $10 coffee, $7 water, ouch…).

If you’re curious about how the technology works, signing up takes your credit card info and for Amazon One, your palm scan. You’re tracked around the store by cameras after you pick up your food and beverage selection and then you can simply walk out.

It’s bringing the surveillance state to fruition for the sake of convenience but hey, this is Seattle and we wouldn’t expect anything less. We’ll be curious to see if any sneaky Seattleites manage to trick the technology, it’s a feat that might just land them a job in our city’s ever-growing tech sector.
 
At least 4 years ago, around 2017, this technology has been universal in my hometown (Hunan Province, China).
 
At least 4 years ago, around 2017, this technology has been universal in my hometown (Hunan Province, China).
Please explain how it works. This system uses just cameras with no RFID or barcode scanning. It tracks multiple people at once (versus one at a time).

People scan their palm (or phone), run in, grab an item, and run out. It's as simple as that.

Amazon has it in full-sized supermarkets too.

 
Please explain how it works. This system uses just cameras with no RFID or barcode scanning. It tracks multiple people at once (versus one at a time).

People scan their palm, run in, grab an item, and run out. It's as simple as that.
In China, it works like this:
1. Use your mobile phone to scan QR code or Brush face payment. The supermarket opens the gate and you enter the supermarket.
2. Select the goods you want to buy, and then cross the gate to leave the supermarket.
3, the supermarket deducts money directly from your WeChat or Alipay account.

x0.ifengimg-1.jpg

x0.ifengimg-2.jpg

szb.qxkjb.jpg
 
In China, it works like this:
1. Use your mobile phone to scan QR code or Brush face payment. The supermarket opens the gate and you enter the supermarket.
2. Select the goods you want to buy, and then cross the gate to leave the supermarket.
3, the supermarket deducts money directly from your WeChat or Alipay account.

Does it use RFID or pure cameras? I know some only allow one person at a time and use RFID.
 
Of course, this kind of supermarket can track many people, otherwise it can't make a profit at all. This kind of supermarket is very common in China, not high-tech. In Zhuzhou, Hunan, there are no less than 10 companies operating chain unmanned supermarkets.

5b0988e595225.cdn.sohucs-22.jpg

5b0988e595225.cdn.sohucs-21.jpg

Does it use RFID or pure cameras? I know some only allow one person at a time and use RFID.
In China, unmanned supermarkets generally only support two payment methods. 1. Use face recognition system and brush face payment. 2. Scan QR code with mobile phone.

In China, ID number, mobile phone number, WeChat number and facial information are all real name systems, and these data are bound to each other.
 
The first pic is BingBox. Which is not very advanced at all
Did you notice that this video was released in 2017, which should be the earliest unmanned supermarket. It's 2021. Now the supermarket is bigger and supports brush face payment. Now supermarkets can leave directly with goods without self checkout.



In addition, the man is shopping. You should see that another person is shooting the video. Even the earliest unmanned supermarkets allowed many people to shop.
 
