See how Chinese Foreign minister greeted Pakistan's FM.

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Chagai-I, Aug 22, 2020 at 3:24 AM.
Wholesome.
Absolutely brilliant
I've never seen Chinese officials being so informal and openly friendly with anyone in front of cameras.
This is so obviously a message to the rest of the world, that for them Pakistan has a special place in the Chinese worldview.
Looks like something is building up before the visit of the Chinese president to Pakistan.
And meanwhile this is how our top brass, and Head of the intelligence agency is treated by Saudi Arabia:
Bajwa doesn't even meet the defence minister, but lower ranked deputy...
The saudis still cant fight