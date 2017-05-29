What's new

Security guard kills Bank Manager after accusing him of blasphemy

Cliftonite

Cliftonite

FULL MEMBER
May 4, 2020
1,786
2
3,429
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I am from an Ahle Hadith family (like Deobandi but more orthodox).

There are conflicting stances betwen Deobandis and Barelvis on many things. Niaz, chaleeswas, soyam, 12 Rabiul Awwal, Naats among many things.

If this fire of takfirism isn't stopped, Deobandis and Barelvis are going to start declaring each other kafirs.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
18,843
185
42,902
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cliftonite said:
I am from an Ahle Hadith family (like Deobandi but more orthodox).

There are conflicting stances betwen Deobandis and Barelvis on many things. Niaz, chaleeswas, soyam, 12 Rabiul Awwal, Naats among many things.

If this fire of takfirism isn't stopped, Deobandis and Barelvis are going to start declaring each other kafirs.
Click to expand...
this is an unfortunate incident
flamed by ignorance and lies. blasphemy law is misused by culprits to settle personal grudges as well. its a sad state of affairs where people can take a life of anyone on religious grounds without any fear of the law and then they get support from religiously charged mobsters who further stir and fan the ignorance and zealotry.

i have some ahl Hadith friends and family members as well although its mostly hanafi faith follower and I agree that sometimes the discussions take wrong and heated turn but everyone is mindful to stop short of crossing a line.

recall an incident in Islamabad where a prayer leader wrongly accused a christian girl of burning Quranic pagers but was later on found out to be the culprit himself. if the law was followed he should've faced the blasphemy law and the equal wrath of people but he escaped unhurt without any repercussions.
 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

FULL MEMBER
May 4, 2020
1,786
2
3,429
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Naofumi said:
No amount of CPEC or any other thing can help if this radical Islamism is left to influence people and create havoc.
Honestly, South Asia is doomed to be a hell-hole, Pakistan more than others.

Shush Telugu Pajeet! 🤣

Just kidding.
Click to expand...
Once the fire of exclusion starts it never ends.

The fire of exclusion started in Pakistan first with non Muslim minorities. Then between West and East Pakistan. Then after 1971, Ahmedis then Shias now this.

Same in India. If the Muslims of India were to disappear, they would make Dalits the new Muslims, then Shudras and Dravidians. Then Vaishnavites and Shaivites will start fighting each other.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
18,843
185
42,902
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
maithil said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323923975995609089

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323941782674120706

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323936301327024128
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323944633852899328
Click to expand...
brings Indians and Pakistanis closer in character doesnt it?
you guys lynch people over love jihad and beef offences and here blasphemy is used as an excuse to kill

I hope there is an Indian Pakistani lynch mob match off whoever survivors are then humanly put down leaving both the peaceful and same Indian Pakistanis in safety.
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
152
0
374
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan is unfortunately becoming a hub of radicalization and intolerance. The state is promoting this culture and turning a blind eye towards this.
In the centre of Islamabad you have extremist 10 years old beheading figures under the pretext of freedom of speech. You have guards killing people under the guise of blasphemy. This is happening way more often than being reported.
Minorities are prosecuted, places of worship vandalized, underage forced conversions and marriages and Pakistani diaspora preaching west about secularism when they do the same to muslims over there.
The state is moral policing and banning stuff which it deems immoral. Isn't religion suppose to be a personal matter?
What are we trying ti achieve? To what extent do we need to go? How does this benefits the society?
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,351
-4
6,702
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Irfan Baloch said:
this is an unfortunate incident
flamed by ignorance and lies. blasphemy law is misused by culprits to settle personal grudges as well. its a sad state of affairs where people can take a life of anyone on religious grounds without any fear of the law and then they get support from religiously charged mobsters who further stir and fan the ignorance and zealotry.

i have some ahl Hadith friends and family members as well although its mostly hanafi faith follower and I agree that sometimes the discussions take wrong and heated turn but everyone is mindful to stop short of crossing a line.

recall an incident in Islamabad where a prayer leader wrongly accused a christian girl of burning Quranic pagers but was later on found out to be the culprit himself. if the law was followed he should've faced the blasphemy law and the equal wrath of people but he escaped unhurt without any repercussions.
Click to expand...
This sectarianism and related mindsets are one of the many gifts of zia ul Haq.
But the bank manager has signed his own death warrants by talking and arguing with a bloody low stature bank guard,someone way less educated and sensible than him.
We should not argue with people who are ignorant or have less intelligence because once you start arguing with them we stoop down to their level.
Bank manager was simply supposed to give orders related to office work not to argue with bank guards on religious matters.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,855
1
72,681
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
Why shoot the messenger ?

I have read about a Pakistani feudal who set his dogs upon a farm laborer. I have read about honor killing in Pakistan. I have read about Mashal Khan's lynching. Do these things not anger you and that shooter security guard ?
Click to expand...
Security guard would be behind bars unlike getting elected as an member state assembly like it happens in India
 
YeBeWarned

YeBeWarned

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2016
16,844
11
24,052
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Incidents like this undermine Blasphemy laws , even if he was a accused it was not Security guard place to murder him without a fair trail , This is not right thing but in fact it is criminalistics behavior , I hope the guard suffer the consequences .
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,855
1
72,681
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cliftonite said:
If this fire of takfirism isn't stopped, Deobandis and Barelvis are going to start declaring each other kafirs.
Click to expand...
Deobandis and Barevlis have called each other kafir long ago. Like when even there was no Pakistan

the thing is that these are minor incidents that rarely turn into a major sectarian conflict. This is also an isolated incident that won't have a larger impact
 
Fawadqasim1

Fawadqasim1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 24, 2017
4,110
0
3,128
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is not Islam this is lynching which comes under fasad fil urd according to quran you can't kill anyone in Islam without a fair trial and only those people e.g murderers mass killers dacoits terrorists lynchers like these people guilty of high treason and that too after a fair trail
these people are wajib ul qatal under Islamic law themselves. all of them the killer and his aiders and abettors. People like these do nothing but give Islam a bad name jahil sentimental fools
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,997
16
17,386
Country
India
Location
India
doorstar said:
how come only SAMRI knows about it? however there is another video on youtube which says:
Click to expand...
Maybe the manager wasn't killed and it was like your posted comment that says "almost killed", perhaps by gunfire.

But is the shooting still legitimate ?

Those two vids in the OP with the guard emotionally shouting "Nara e Takbeer" and "Maut bhi qubool hai"... they point to the guard accepting to some crime committed by him.

Areesh said:
Security guard would be behind bars unlike getting elected as an member state assembly like it happens in India
Click to expand...
Firstly, let us see how fast this guard gets jailed despite forthcoming protests in favor of him by the mullahs.

Secondly, about India, yes supporters and abettors of lynchers, rioters and rapists have been or become members of parliament but they have been opposed by the intellectuals / progressives even to the point of being assassinated and jailed. India isn't a society where the regressives, right-wingers, criminals are allowed to carry out their agenda without opposition.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

The SC
Anatomy of a 20th century Total War: The Iran-Iraq war
Replies
5
Views
1K
The SC
The SC
Aramagedon
Zionist rulers of Saudi
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
12K
Aramagedon
Aramagedon
Andross
Pakistan in peril
Replies
0
Views
935
Andross
Andross
Silverfalcon
Zionist Rulers of Saudi Arabia
Replies
10
Views
9K
Aramagedon
Aramagedon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top