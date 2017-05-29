Security guard kills Bank Manager after accusing him of blasphemy

Cliftonite said: I am from an Ahle Hadith family (like Deobandi but more orthodox).



There are conflicting stances betwen Deobandis and Barelvis on many things. Niaz, chaleeswas, soyam, 12 Rabiul Awwal, Naats among many things.



If this fire of takfirism isn't stopped, Deobandis and Barelvis are going to start declaring each other kafirs. Click to expand...

this is an unfortunate incidentflamed by ignorance and lies. blasphemy law is misused by culprits to settle personal grudges as well. its a sad state of affairs where people can take a life of anyone on religious grounds without any fear of the law and then they get support from religiously charged mobsters who further stir and fan the ignorance and zealotry.i have some ahl Hadith friends and family members as well although its mostly hanafi faith follower and I agree that sometimes the discussions take wrong and heated turn but everyone is mindful to stop short of crossing a line.recall an incident in Islamabad where a prayer leader wrongly accused a christian girl of burning Quranic pagers but was later on found out to be the culprit himself. if the law was followed he should've faced the blasphemy law and the equal wrath of people but he escaped unhurt without any repercussions.