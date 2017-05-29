Security guard kills Bank Manager after accusing him of blasphemy

They have unnecessarily complicated what is essentially a simple religion.There are conflicting stances betwen Deobandis and Barelvis on many things. Niaz, chaleeswas, soyam, 12 Rabiul Awwal, Naats among many things.
this is an unfortunate incidentI am from an Ahle Hadith family (like Deobandi but more orthodox).
If this fire of takfirism isn't stopped, Deobandis and Barelvis are going to start declaring each other kafirs.
Once the fire of exclusion starts it never ends.No amount of CPEC or any other thing can help if this radical Islamism is left to influence people and create havoc.
Honestly, South Asia is doomed to be a hell-hole, Pakistan more than others.
This sectarianism and related mindsets are one of the many gifts of zia ul Haq.this is an unfortunate incident
flamed by ignorance and lies. blasphemy law is misused by culprits to settle personal grudges as well. its a sad state of affairs where people can take a life of anyone on religious grounds without any fear of the law and then they get support from religiously charged mobsters who further stir and fan the ignorance and zealotry.
i have some ahl Hadith friends and family members as well although its mostly hanafi faith follower and I agree that sometimes the discussions take wrong and heated turn but everyone is mindful to stop short of crossing a line.
recall an incident in Islamabad where a prayer leader wrongly accused a christian girl of burning Quranic pagers but was later on found out to be the culprit himself. if the law was followed he should've faced the blasphemy law and the equal wrath of people but he escaped unhurt without any repercussions.
Security guard would be behind bars unlike getting elected as an member state assembly like it happens in IndiaWhy shoot the messenger ?
I have read about a Pakistani feudal who set his dogs upon a farm laborer. I have read about honor killing in Pakistan. I have read about Mashal Khan's lynching. Do these things not anger you and that shooter security guard ?
If this fire of takfirism isn't stopped, Deobandis and Barelvis are going to start declaring each other kafirs.
Maybe the manager wasn't killed and it was like your posted comment that says "almost killed", perhaps by gunfire.how come only SAMRI knows about it? however there is another video on youtube which says:
Firstly, let us see how fast this guard gets jailed despite forthcoming protests in favor of him by the mullahs.Security guard would be behind bars unlike getting elected as an member state assembly like it happens in India