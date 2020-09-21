What's new

Security forces recover cache of explosive material

Security forces recover cache of explosive material
Web Desk On Oct 22, 2020


QUETTA: Security forces claimed on Thursday to have thwarted a major terror bid by seizing a cache of explosive material during a raid in Balochistan’s Zhob district.

According to details, the raid was conducted in the Qamaruddin Karez area of the district.


The seized explosives include eight bombs weighing six to eight kilogrammes, a bag full of material used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs), remote control, detonators, ball bearings, and wires.
Security sources say proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) desired to use the explosives in terror activities in Quetta and Zhob. All the explosive material is believed to have been brought into the country from Afghanistan.


On October 15, six Pakistan Army personnel, including Captain Umar Farooq, had embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Razmak subdivision of North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
According to the ISPR, the attack in Razmak claimed the lives of six army personnel including 24-year-old Captain Umar Farooq.

Security forces foil terror bid, seize explosive material

Security forces claimed on Thursday to have thwarted a major terror bid by seizing explosive material during a raid in Balochistan's Zhob district.
