Security forces launch an Operation in Matta, Swat

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

The miscreants have been emboldened to do what has been happening. Only political stability and a whole of government approach is the way to keep this problem at bay. While some may think IK and the PTI are soft on these kinds of people, hard power alone can’t not defeat this challenge. Defeating their narrative is key, and IK had a narrative that could be accept by the people. And it’s the support of the people (as well as economic development and robust policing) that limits the miscreants from gaining recruits.
 
W

White privilege

Yeah, and lar-yo-bar simpers aka PTI KPK haven't helped build that narrative.
 
AMG_12

AMG_12

So they're let in by the neutrals at the now heavily guarded and fenced Afghan border, taken to Swat, allowed to terrorise the locals, even capture some officers, and then more neutrals are sent in to establish law and order? Is this whole exercise a show of power? Are we waiting for more Shaheeds so ISPR can restart posting about sports? Or is this a warning to the general populace how the neutrals can turn the country upside down if they want to?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

they will pick you in vigo if you ask logical questions .
 
J

JackTheRipper

Good NEWS !

Culprit behind ttp should be punished if they were any politicians, police or security forces.
How these ttp butchers came in this area?

But, I think they may pick you too,

I am watching from few weeks you became "Pro PTI", and "Anti Armed Forces".
 

