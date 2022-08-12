Security forces launch an Operation in Matta, Swat

The miscreants have been emboldened to do what has been happening. Only political stability and a whole of government approach is the way to keep this problem at bay. While some may think IK and the PTI are soft on these kinds of people, hard power alone can’t not defeat this challenge. Defeating their narrative is key, and IK had a narrative that could be accept by the people. And it’s the support of the people (as well as economic development and robust policing) that limits the miscreants from gaining recruits.