Security forces killed at least 142 terrorists during last quarter

Security forces killed at least 142 terrorists during last quarter​

In the last three months, a total of 6,921 operations were conducted by security forces across the country

Correspondent
February 21, 2023


photo express


Security forces have killed at least 142 terrorists during the last three months as operations to eliminate terrorism from the country continue.

The country's security forces have conducted numerous operations against the rising terrorism across the country, not only arresting terrorists and their facilitators but also foiling several attacks during the last three months.

At least 1,007 terrorists were arrested during 6,921 operations by security forces across the country in the last three months.

A total of 1,960 operations were conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) out of which 1,516 were area domination operations, 301 were intelligence-based operations, and 143 were area sanitization operations.
As a result of the operations conducted by security forces, 98 terrorists were killed and 540 were arrested in K-P.

In Balochistan, 3,414 operations were conducted. Of these, there were 2,980 area domination operations, 67 intelligence-based operations, and 367 area sanitization operations.

Security forces arrested 112 terrorists while 40 terrorists were killed in the operations conducted in Balochistan.
In Sindh, forces conducted 752 intelligence-based operations, arresting 344 terrorists while three were killed.

In Punjab, there were a total of 165 intelligence-based operations. During these operations, one terrorist was killed while 11 were arrested.



This should move away from providing numbers(great for public consumption) but more towards how much of a capabilities reduction - force reduction it is.

If the terrorists are producing 200 per quarter and you took out 142 it makes no impact in general - but if you took out 142 of which 15 were key leadership figures, intercepted 2 million in funding - 60 trained suicide bombers(who go through additional conditioning) were killed and the production of terrorist came down from 200 to 75 per month because of it - that shows impact.

Just like any business - the security “business” is best shown in value results rather than just numbers.
 

