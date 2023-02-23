What's new

Security Forces killed 8 Terrorists in Balochistan , Pakistan - Feb 2023

Security forces kill eight terrorists in Balochistan

February 23, 2023
11428918961677166515.jpg


Security Forces killed eight terrorists during an operation in Mazaaband Range Balochistan.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations, terrorists attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in District Kech of Balochistan yesterday.
While alert and combat ready troops not only foiled this cowardly attempt without any loss of life, they also immediately commenced a follow up operation to hunt down the fleeing Terrorists using ground and aviation assets.
Resultantly, this morning, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched.
In ensuing, heavy exchange of fire, eight terrorists have been killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives has also been recovered.
Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on behest of Hostile Intelligence Agencies, to disrupt hard earned peace in the province.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628782910940774402



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628775821447159811
 
