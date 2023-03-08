What's new

Security Forces killed 6 terrorists in N Waziristan , KP , Pakistan - March 2023 .

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

March 08, 2023
Six terrorists were killed during intense exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation by the security forces in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan District on Wednesday.
According to ISPR, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.
Locals of the area appreciated the security forces response and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633423375988060162



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633472950702620674



 
Sifar zero said:
Unlike you I know about the things I talk about.
I don't post stupid and ignorant one liners like you.


And do you really think that these people were innocent???
And do you relly think i take qords of internet forum stupid and ignorant boys like you that they have evidences hahahahha. Beta ja kisi or thread main 007 ban ja ker .


Mery pass evidence hain :lol: :lol: :lol:
 

