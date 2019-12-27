Security forces kill two militants in North Waziristan
Fahad Zulfikar 04 Oct 2020
(Karachi) At least two terrorists have been killed by security forces during an operation in North Waziristan, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday stated.
According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was carried out in Mir Ali area of the region where an exchange of firing occurred between the security forces and terrorists. During the crossfire, two militants were killed while one of their accomplice was taken into custody.
Earlier, at least five wanted terrorists were killed by security forces during an operation in North Waziristan.
An intelligence based operation was carried out in Mir Ali area of the region where wanted militant identified as Waseem Zakaria was killed along with his five accomplices while 10 other terrorists were taken into custody.
Zakaria was involved in numerous attacks and had masterminded at least 30 operations against the security forces. He was directly involved in the target killings of security personnel and attacks on government institutions.
----------------------
- ISPR states that one terrorist was taken into custody during intelligence based operation in Mir Ali area
Fahad Zulfikar 04 Oct 2020
(Karachi) At least two terrorists have been killed by security forces during an operation in North Waziristan, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday stated.
According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was carried out in Mir Ali area of the region where an exchange of firing occurred between the security forces and terrorists. During the crossfire, two militants were killed while one of their accomplice was taken into custody.
Earlier, at least five wanted terrorists were killed by security forces during an operation in North Waziristan.
An intelligence based operation was carried out in Mir Ali area of the region where wanted militant identified as Waseem Zakaria was killed along with his five accomplices while 10 other terrorists were taken into custody.
Zakaria was involved in numerous attacks and had masterminded at least 30 operations against the security forces. He was directly involved in the target killings of security personnel and attacks on government institutions.
Security forces kill two militants in North Waziristan
* ISPR states that one terrorist was taken into custody during intelligence based operation in Mir Ali area
www.brecorder.com