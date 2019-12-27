What's new

Security forces kill two militants in North Waziristan

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,811
-1
3,607
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Security forces kill two militants in North Waziristan

  • ISPR states that one terrorist was taken into custody during intelligence based operation in Mir Ali area

Fahad Zulfikar 04 Oct 2020



(Karachi) At least two terrorists have been killed by security forces during an operation in North Waziristan, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday stated.

According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was carried out in Mir Ali area of the region where an exchange of firing occurred between the security forces and terrorists. During the crossfire, two militants were killed while one of their accomplice was taken into custody.

Earlier, at least five wanted terrorists were killed by security forces during an operation in North Waziristan.

An intelligence based operation was carried out in Mir Ali area of the region where wanted militant identified as Waseem Zakaria was killed along with his five accomplices while 10 other terrorists were taken into custody.

Zakaria was involved in numerous attacks and had masterminded at least 30 operations against the security forces. He was directly involved in the target killings of security personnel and attacks on government institutions.

www.brecorder.com

Security forces kill two militants in North Waziristan

* ISPR states that one terrorist was taken into custody during intelligence based operation in Mir Ali area
www.brecorder.com
----------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Pakistan Ka Beta Featured 3 Terrorists killed in South Waziristan and Tank by Pakistan Security forces Pakistan's Internal Security 10
Areesh Featured 3 BLF/BLA Terrorists Killed in Khuzdar by Security Forces Pakistan's Internal Security 25
Areesh Two TTP Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Bajaur Pakistan's Internal Security 4
Ace of Spades Pakistan condemns Indian Security Forces killing of grandfather in front of toddler Strategic & Foreign Affairs 178
Jyotish Taliban attacks on checkpoints kill 29 members of the security forces Afghanistan Defence Forum 0
Areesh Five Terrorists Reportedly Killed in North Waziristan by Security Forces Pakistan's Internal Security 8
Safriz Naxals have killed more Indian security forces than Kasmiris World Affairs 13
BHarwana TTP commander and a terrorist killed in Taank by security forces. Pakistan's Internal Security 16
Pakistan Ka Beta BLF Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces In Balochistan Pakistan's Internal Security 20
Areesh Two BLF Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Kech Balochistan Pakistan's Internal Security 18

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top