Security forces kill terrorists during IBO in North Waziristan, Spinwam area - ISPR

Security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan on Saturday, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement.

The IBO was conducted after the presence of terrorists was reported in the area, APP quoted the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the IBO.

According to the ISPR, the miscreant was involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
Earlier this week, eight terrorists were killed during separate operations conducted by security forces in North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

The ISPR said that security forces carried out the operation in the “general area” of Hamzoni in North Waziristan in wake of reports about the presence of terrorists.
An intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists during which six miscreants were killed.
Weapons, ammunition and equipment were recovered from the terrorists’ possession, including submachine guns, hand-grenades, mines, handcuffs and a large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

Separately, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan.

During the gunbattle, two terrorists were killed.

Prior to this, five terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an “intense exchange of fire” during an IBO in North Waziristan.

“The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” the ISPR had said at the time.



