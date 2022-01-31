Security forces kill militant in North Waziristan IBO | The Express Tribune Militant was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom

Security forces kill militant in North Waziristan IBOMilitant was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransomSecurity forces killed a militant during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Dossali area, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations on Monday (ISPR).According to the military's media wing, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist who was "involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom".On January 26, Security forces killed a terrorist named Saddam in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.According to the ISPR, Saddam was killed during an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists."During intense exchange of fire, terrorist Saddam was killed. Weapon and ammunition [were] recovered from [the] terrorist," it added.The ISPR said that Saddam was an expert in planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and also involved in terrorist activities, target killings and kidnapping for ransom.On January 18, two other terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire during an IBO in the Thal area of the district.Also read: Pak-Afghan border fencing here to stay: DG ISPREarlier in January, security forces had killed one terrorist and apprehended two others during an IBO in Miranshah.