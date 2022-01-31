What's new

Security forces kill militant in North Waziristan IBO

P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
339
0
355
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
tribune.com.pk

Security forces kill militant in North Waziristan IBO | The Express Tribune

Militant was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Security forces kill militant in North Waziristan IBO

Militant was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom



Security forces killed a militant during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Dossali area, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations on Monday (ISPR).

According to the military's media wing, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist who was "involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom".

On January 26, Security forces killed a terrorist named Saddam in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.

According to the ISPR, Saddam was killed during an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During intense exchange of fire, terrorist Saddam was killed. Weapon and ammunition [were] recovered from [the] terrorist," it added.

The ISPR said that Saddam was an expert in planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and also involved in terrorist activities, target killings and kidnapping for ransom.

On January 18, two other terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire during an IBO in the Thal area of the district.

Also read: Pak-Afghan border fencing here to stay: DG ISPR

Earlier in January, security forces had killed one terrorist and apprehended two others during an IBO in Miranshah.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Moon
Featured Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IBO
Replies
8
Views
3K
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
Pakistan Ka Beta
1 Terrorist killed in an IBO in North Waziristan - Aug 2021 .
Replies
1
Views
224
Goritoes
Goritoes
HAIDER
Pakistan Army captain martyred, TTP commander killed in Tank IBO: ISPR
Replies
0
Views
398
HAIDER
HAIDER
Areesh
4 Terrorists Killed in North and South Waziristan: ISPR
Replies
1
Views
283
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Pakistan Ka Beta
Imp Terrorist killed & 1 arrested in Swat IBO by SF's - ISPR
Replies
6
Views
255
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom