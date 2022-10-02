Security forces kill 2 terrorists in Karachi | Oct 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Security forces kill two terrorists in Karachi
October 01, 2022
Two terrorists, belonging to a banned organization, have been killed in an encounter with law enforcement agencies in Tessar town area of Karachi.
The DIG Counter terrorism Department, Asif Ejaz Shaikh informed media that four police personnel were also injured in the encounter who were shifted to hospital.
