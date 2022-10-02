What's new

Security forces kill 2 terrorists in Karachi | Oct 2022 .

Security forces kill two terrorists in Karachi

October 01, 2022
21297720851664620738.jpg


Two terrorists, belonging to a banned organization, have been killed in an encounter with law enforcement agencies in Tessar town area of Karachi.
The DIG Counter terrorism Department, Asif Ejaz Shaikh informed media that four police personnel were also injured in the encounter who were shifted to hospital.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1576160391607951360


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1576098377145946113


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1576143919527579648
 
