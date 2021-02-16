What's new

Security forces foil major terror bid in DI Khan

MULTAN – Security forces in a joint operation with police averted a major terror bid in Dera Ismail Khan by taking timely action on Tuesday.

As per details, security officials following a tip-off cordoned off an area near Zafarabad Colongy to conduct a search operation when a terrorist opened fire on them.

In retaliatory firing, the terrorist got injured and he blew himself up as he had put up a suicide jacket.

Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the site to collect evidence while search operation has been re-launched in the area.

Authorities have closed the Tonic road in DI Khan for traffic due to security reasons.

Security forces foil major terror bid in DI Khan

