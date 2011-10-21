Pakistan Ka Beta said: Security forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in Mazaband mountains, Kech, Balochistan.



Rawalpindi - September 29, 2020

No PR-188/2020-ISPR



Security forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in Mazaband mountains, Kech, Balochistan. 2 Terrorists killed. These terrorists were involved in killing civilians, extortion and attack on security forces. A large cache of Arms and communication equipment recovered.

-0-0-0-0







https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1311015452647272448

Two terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR

Sep 29, 2020 Last Updated Sep 29, 2020



RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday killed at least two terrorists during an encounter in Kech district of Balochistan, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security conducted and an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideout in Mazaband mountains in Kech. At least two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces.

ISPR said that these terrorists were involved in killings of civilians, extortion and attacks on the security forces.



A large cache of arms and communication equipment have also been recovered from their hideout, said the military’s media wing.

Read More:Security forces kill BLA terrorist in Balochistan; seize arms and landmines: ISPR

Earlier on July 26, security forces had foiled a major terrorism bid by killing a key terrorist of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) near Turbat.

The media wing of the military troops had said in a statement that the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan personnel had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Buleda tehsil near Turbat.

A key terrorist of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had been killed in the IBO. The security forces had also recovered arms, hand grenades, communication equipment and locally-made landmines from his possession.





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1310914615539388418 https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1310916862381887488 Security forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in Mazaband mountains, Kech, Balochistan. 2 Terrorists killed. These terrorists were involved in killing civilians, extortion and attack on security forces. A large cache of Arms and communication equipment recovered.-0-0-0-0 Web Desk OnLast UpdatedEarlier on July 26, security forces had foiled a major terrorism bid by killing a key terrorist of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) near Turbat.The media wing of the military troops had said in a statement that the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan personnel had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Buleda tehsil near Turbat.A key terrorist of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had been killed in the IBO. The security forces had also recovered arms, hand grenades, communication equipment and locally-made landmines from his possession. Click to expand...

My heart is torn, they were kids from Pakistani families and were Pakistanis, it is a shame they were influenced to follow this route of violence.We need to get rid of the leadership ASAP, and go after their backers, so poor kids will not have to be in such situations. I cant help feel they were still my brothers, brothers do wrong things and they did, but still my Balochi Pakistani brothers.