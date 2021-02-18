Security forces arrest 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terror associates in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

Security forces on Wednesday arrested three terror associates of proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen from Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation in Batagund and Dadsara village in Tral.The police have registered a case against the arrested terror associates in Tral Police Station under relevant sections of law. The arrested terror associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms and ammunition to the HM terrorists in Tral and Awantipora area of south Kashmir. IED material was recovered from the house of one of the arrested terror associates.During the operation, a terror module of three HM associates was busted a police handout read. A Jammu and Kashmir police official said, “The arrested terror associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ ammunition to the Hizb terrorists in Tral and Awantipora area of south Kashmir.""Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched a search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral," it added.The police handout further read, “During on spot questioning of the arrested terror associates, IED material was recovered from the house of one of the arrested terror associates at village Dadsara." The recovery made by security forces includes--electric detonator (8), anti-mechanism switches (7), pressure switches/relay mechanism switches (3), improvised switch (1) and anti-mine wireless antenna (1).The J&K Police has identified the arrested terror associates as Shafat Ahmad Sofi, Majid Mohammad Bhat and Umer Rashid Wani. All of them are residents of Tral area of Awantipora. Further investigation is going on.The recovery and the arrests have come at the time when a group of more then 20 people foreign envoys are on two days visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier an IED was also destroyed in Rajouri area of Jammu.