What's new

"Security Force CRPF May Not Be Needed In Jammu and Kashmir In Few Years": Amit Shah

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,949
-14
8,878
Country
India
Location
India
Srinagar:
Praising the Central Reserve Police Force or the CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said in a few years' time the force may no longer be needed in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast.

This is for the first time that the government at the highest level has broadly indicated doing away with massive security deployment in Kashmir and also set a timeline of achieving it within a few years.

"The resolve with which CRPF has been working in Kashmir, Naxal areas and Northeast, I'm confident that within next few years, in all three regions, we may not require use of CRPF and maintain complete peace in three regions. I'm confident. And if it happens, the whole credit goes to CRPF," Mr Shah said today at the 83rd raising day parade of the CRPF in Srinagar's Maulana Azad Stadium.

The CRPF has a huge presence in Kashmir. Around one fourth of its total manpower is deployed in the region to deal with militancy and law and order situation.

Besides the CRPF and J&K police, the Army, BSF, ITBP and SSB is also deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for counter terrorism and law and order duties.

This is for the first time that the parade has been held outside the CRPF headquarters in Delhi.

The Home Minister said the biggest work done in Jammu and Kashmir is that the central forces have taken "decisive control" of the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"I believe the biggest achievement after abrogation of 370 is security forces having a decisive control on terrorism," said Mr Shah.

The Article, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019, and the state was bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.







The Home Minister said the situation in the region has improved and talked about democracy at grassroots level and investment of ₹ 33,000 crore in J&K.

CommentsHe also welcomed the efforts of the local administration in its crusade against corruption and taking developmental activities to new heights in the Union Territory.


www.ndtv.com

"Security Force CRPF May Not Be Needed In J&K In Few Years": Amit Shah

Praising the Central Reserve Police Force or the CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said in a few years' time the force may no longer be needed in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,464
-6
1,305
Country
India
Location
Nepal
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Srinagar:
Praising the Central Reserve Police Force or the CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said in a few years' time the force may no longer be needed in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast.

This is for the first time that the government at the highest level has broadly indicated doing away with massive security deployment in Kashmir and also set a timeline of achieving it within a few years.

"The resolve with which CRPF has been working in Kashmir, Naxal areas and Northeast, I'm confident that within next few years, in all three regions, we may not require use of CRPF and maintain complete peace in three regions. I'm confident. And if it happens, the whole credit goes to CRPF," Mr Shah said today at the 83rd raising day parade of the CRPF in Srinagar's Maulana Azad Stadium.

The CRPF has a huge presence in Kashmir. Around one fourth of its total manpower is deployed in the region to deal with militancy and law and order situation.

Besides the CRPF and J&K police, the Army, BSF, ITBP and SSB is also deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for counter terrorism and law and order duties.

This is for the first time that the parade has been held outside the CRPF headquarters in Delhi.

The Home Minister said the biggest work done in Jammu and Kashmir is that the central forces have taken "decisive control" of the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"I believe the biggest achievement after abrogation of 370 is security forces having a decisive control on terrorism," said Mr Shah.

The Article, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019, and the state was bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.







The Home Minister said the situation in the region has improved and talked about democracy at grassroots level and investment of ₹ 33,000 crore in J&K.

CommentsHe also welcomed the efforts of the local administration in its crusade against corruption and taking developmental activities to new heights in the Union Territory.


www.ndtv.com

"Security Force CRPF May Not Be Needed In J&K In Few Years": Amit Shah

Praising the Central Reserve Police Force or the CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said in a few years' time the force may no longer be needed in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
Click to expand...
Jammu Kashmir Police alone has done a commendable job in maintaining law and order. CAPFs may not be needed indeed.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,556
-20
25,294
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
All India is dividing, forget Kashmir, it's happening in Bengal, Kerala and western UP too

They don't have enough CRPF
 
INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
985
-5
1,265
Country
India
Location
India
J&K Police Force is the probably the best Police force in India in terms of Training and Equipment on par with CRPF and other paramilitary forces. They can deal with security challenges on their own. And with the increasing use of drones, loitering weapons, Remote controlled guns, electrified fencing and hitech sensors and surveillance equipments at LOC even armys presence in the state would come down slowly.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
18,970
70
51,008
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
After shooting steel balls I to Kashmiri kids faces, beating the Kashmiri elders into submission and making the place the world’s largest prison, indeed they’ve done a fine job.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

P
‘Manufacturing’ Apocalypse In Jammu And Kashmir – OpEd
Replies
0
Views
284
pc_alt
P
INDIAPOSITIVE
FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER Government Opens Land, Housing In kashmir To Every Citizen Of India !!!!!!!
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
129
Views
7K
MisterSyed
MisterSyed
K
Ending the shift between Jammu and Kashmir
Replies
1
Views
328
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
beijingwalker
India-China border row: Operation Snow Leopard discussed
Replies
1
Views
307
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
INDIAPOSITIVE
Ladakh admin removes Urdu as mandatory language for various posts in Revenue department
Replies
10
Views
556
KrimesKaster
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom