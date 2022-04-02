What's new

Security Detail for Australian Team

Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,218
24
18,704
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A bit of a change from the usual discussion on the forum these days.

I have seen a couple of videos of the pre-match preps and travel, and apart from the usual guys with khaki vests, these guys (the one on the right) are also seen providing the outer cordon.

Armed with an M4 derivative, with sights and a sidearm.

Anyone got an idea which unit is this?

I have seen other videos with better frontal views, but can't quite find them at the moment.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_2.png
    Screenshot_2.png
    4.2 MB · Views: 18
  • Screenshot_3.png
    Screenshot_3.png
    288.6 KB · Views: 13
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
6,149
-1
11,082
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jango said:
A bit of a change from the usual discussion on the forum these days.

I have seen a couple of videos of the pre-match preps and travel, and apart from the usual guys with khaki vests, these guys (the one on the right) are also seen providing the outer cordon.

Armed with an M4 derivative, with sights and a sidearm.

Anyone got an idea which unit is this?

I have seen other videos with better frontal views, but can't quite find them at the moment.
Click to expand...
one of them seems to be from amreeki fouj ? amreeka hamari rizak ma barkat daly ameen
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,218
24
18,704
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PanzerKiel said:
Light Commando guys.
Click to expand...

They operate without uniforms as well?

And correct me if I am wrong, but they don't use M4 derivatives or these types of helmets, do they?

For reference, here is the close cordon detail. Seems similar to the security guys with the PM.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_4.png
    Screenshot_4.png
    678.4 KB · Views: 8
PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Dec 5, 2006
3,367
163
22,954
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jango said:
They operate without uniforms as well?

And correct me if I am wrong, but they don't use M4 derivatives or these types of helmets, do they?

For reference, here is the close cordon detail. Seems similar to the security guys with the PM.
Click to expand...
Task based load-outs are always there. In specific missions, Light Commando units do use M4s as well.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Some players may not be ‘comfortable’ touring Pakistan, says Australian skipper
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
A
Holi celebration in Amroha, UP turns violent after Namazis pelt stones because Hindus were playing music: What the police said and the viral video
2
Replies
27
Views
776
DrJekyll
DrJekyll
beijingwalker
Chinese Australians still encounter racism and questions of loyalty from both countries
Replies
1
Views
183
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Zarvan
Australian Defence Force ditches European helicopters
Replies
0
Views
265
Zarvan
Zarvan
D
Australian products remain popular in China's Singles' Day festival despite trade tensions
Replies
0
Views
347
DavidsSling
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom