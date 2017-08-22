What's new

Security Clearance in PAEC.

P

Patriot191

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 4, 2020
1
0
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hi Everyone,
I just want to get an expert opinion from someone who has got through PAEC security clearance. I got security clearance forms from the institute for SPS 8 post back in FEB 2020, that I filled and sent back within 14 days. The security persons first visited me couple of months ago and then on September 3rd, 2020. Now its been more than forty days since, and there is no follow-up from them. This wait is quite frustrating.
Is there any person here who faced similar situation and could tell what to expect now. And how can I get update regarding the process.

Thanks.

P.S: I got this job on pure merit basis and there is no sifaarish or internal influence to get help.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Abu Zarrar
CDWP approves 13 uplift projects worth Rs12.3b
Replies
0
Views
298
Abu Zarrar
Abu Zarrar
The SC
Full text of "CONFRONTING THE BOMB"
Replies
3
Views
2K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top