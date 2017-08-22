Security Clearance in PAEC.

Hi Everyone,

I just want to get an expert opinion from someone who has got through PAEC security clearance. I got security clearance forms from the institute for SPS 8 post back in FEB 2020, that I filled and sent back within 14 days. The security persons first visited me couple of months ago and then on September 3rd, 2020. Now its been more than forty days since, and there is no follow-up from them. This wait is quite frustrating.

Is there any person here who faced similar situation and could tell what to expect now. And how can I get update regarding the process.



Thanks.



P.S: I got this job on pure merit basis and there is no sifaarish or internal influence to get help.