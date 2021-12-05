Sialkot lynching: Security beefed up for Pakistan players in Lanka Premier League A dozen players from Pakistan are taking part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20 competition

A dozen players from Pakistan are taking part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20 competition, including veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez.An official from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that extra precautions will be taken in light of Friday’s vigilante lynching in Sialkot, Pakistan, which has caused outrage across Sri Lanka.“We have enhanced security across the board, not just for the Pakistani players,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.The remains of the expat factory manager Priyantha Diyawadana were repatriated to Colombo on Monday, and authorities in Sri Lanka have asked for the culprits to be punished for the “brutal and fatal attack”.The five-team LPL began Sunday and ends with a December 23 final.