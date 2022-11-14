What's new

Security beefed up after threat alert for Imran Khan

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
3,413
-9
3,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Security beefed up after threat alert for Imran Khan​


  • Security tightened around Zaman Park as Police issued a threat alert for Imran Khan
  • Heavy contingents have been deployed to make security foolproof
  • Only those party leaders whose names are on the list provided to the police will be allowed to enter Imran Khan’s residence

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been issued a threat alert by the Punjab Police Special Branch and the security around his residence at Zaman Park has been beefed up.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1591890182747348993

Following the alert issued by the Punjab police, the security arrangements have been revised around Zaman Park and heavy contingents have been deployed to make security foolproof.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1591124060116746247

The walls around the residence have been locked by the sandbags along with the cement blocks to avoid any mishap.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592037713699819522

Meanwhile, the entry and exit points of Zaman Park are secured with check posts and police have been deployed to keep an eye on any unusual movement. Not only this, security cameras have also been installed in the neighbourhood.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1591309084816379904

Following the alert, strict orders have been issued not to allow any unidentified person to enter the residence of the PTI chairman. Only those party leaders whose names are on the list provided to the police will be allowed to enter Imran Khan’s residence.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590984130455801856

Pertinently, the PTI chief has been residing inside his residence along with his two sons who landed yesterday to meet their father after the gun attack.

www.bolnews.com

Security beefed up after threat alert for Imran Khan

Imran Khan has been issued a threat alert by the Punjab Police Special Branch and the security around his residence has been beefed up.
www.bolnews.com www.bolnews.com

Sub-Tweet to Imran Khan??
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592107051500851201
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt to deploy security personnel at Imran Khan’s residence
2
Replies
18
Views
801
AsianLion
AsianLion
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan's sons arrive in Lahore to visit him
2
Replies
25
Views
561
mangochutney
M
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan's Helicopter makes Emergency Landing after developing Technical Fault near Rawalpindi
Replies
13
Views
321
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Will become more dangerous if sent to jail’ says Imran as he arrives at Islamabad High Court
Replies
2
Views
187
Riea
Riea
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rs240m spent on Imran’s security annually, says Islamabad police chief
Replies
6
Views
290
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom