Security assurances for non-nuclear states: UNGA adopts Pakistan's resolution with big majority
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Nov 2020
(Karachi) The UN General Assembly’s main committee has adopted a Pakistan-sponsored resolution by overwhelming majority under which the 193-member Assembly would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, Radio Pakistan reported.
The resolution "Conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons" was adopted by a majority of 119 votes in favour to none against, with 60 abstentions.
A large number of states belonging to Non-aligned Movement as well as China and Japan supported it, while US and European States as well as India abstained. It would come up for formal endorsement of the General Assembly next month along with three of Pakistan’s regional disarmament-related resolutions.
The resolution would appeal to all countries, especially nuclear-weapon states, to work actively towards early agreement on a common approach leading to a legally binding international instrument.
-------------------------
- As part of the draft, the 193-member Assembly would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Nov 2020
(Karachi) The UN General Assembly’s main committee has adopted a Pakistan-sponsored resolution by overwhelming majority under which the 193-member Assembly would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, Radio Pakistan reported.
The resolution "Conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons" was adopted by a majority of 119 votes in favour to none against, with 60 abstentions.
A large number of states belonging to Non-aligned Movement as well as China and Japan supported it, while US and European States as well as India abstained. It would come up for formal endorsement of the General Assembly next month along with three of Pakistan’s regional disarmament-related resolutions.
The resolution would appeal to all countries, especially nuclear-weapon states, to work actively towards early agreement on a common approach leading to a legally binding international instrument.
Security assurances for non-nuclear states: UNGA adopts Pakistan's resolution with big majority
As part of the draft, the 193-member Assembly would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons
www.brecorder.com