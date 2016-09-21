As part of the draft, the 193-member Assembly would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons

The resolution "Conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons" was adopted by a majority of 119 votes in favour to none against, with 60 abstentions.



A large number of states belonging to Non-aligned Movement as well as China and Japan supported it, while US and European States as well as India abstained.

Security assurances for non-nuclear states: UNGA adopts Pakistan's resolution with big majority As part of the draft, the 193-member Assembly would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons