What's new

Security assurances for non-nuclear states: UNGA adopts Pakistan's resolution with big majority

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,046
-1
4,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Security assurances for non-nuclear states: UNGA adopts Pakistan's resolution with big majority

  • As part of the draft, the 193-member Assembly would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons

Fahad Zulfikar 12 Nov 2020



(Karachi) The UN General Assembly’s main committee has adopted a Pakistan-sponsored resolution by overwhelming majority under which the 193-member Assembly would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution "Conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons" was adopted by a majority of 119 votes in favour to none against, with 60 abstentions.

A large number of states belonging to Non-aligned Movement as well as China and Japan supported it, while US and European States as well as India abstained. It would come up for formal endorsement of the General Assembly next month along with three of Pakistan’s regional disarmament-related resolutions.
The resolution would appeal to all countries, especially nuclear-weapon states, to work actively towards early agreement on a common approach leading to a legally binding international instrument.

www.brecorder.com

Security assurances for non-nuclear states: UNGA adopts Pakistan's resolution with big majority

As part of the draft, the 193-member Assembly would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons
www.brecorder.com
-------------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

AsianLion
Breaking: PM Nawaz deliver big speech at United Nations New York
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
233
Views
16K
Centurion2016
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top