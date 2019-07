Security alert after Padma bridge-linked rumour, bomb hoax

Md Esaraf Hossain

25 July, 2019 12:00 AM

intelligence agencies reported that vested quarters having links with opposition political parties were hatching conspiracies to destabilise the country using the giant Padma bridge construction project and placing improvised explosives or making bomb hoax in differtent parts of capital Dhaka.

Centering the fresh rumour over child lifting and human heads for the Padma Bridge

Security has been beefed up afterMd Javed Patwary, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), told reporters Wednesday that “vested interests are working behind these and such rumours over child lifting is a part of their deep-rooted conspiracies ….” adding that the vested quarters are spreading such rumors on purpose to destabilise the country,”.At the same time, bnesides top security officials, all the SP’s and DSB’s have also been instructed to closely monitor secret activities of different militant outfits, police headquarters sources said.Law enforcers including police and the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are now on the streets in the capital and other parts of the country to maintain law and order.On Tuesday night, a bomb was recovered from in front of a police box at Paltan intersection and a bomb-like substance was recovered from Khamarbari area in the capital. Members of the Bomb disposal unit of Police has already defused the bomb found in Paltan, police said.At Paltan, policemen found a carton with an object with wires in it around 11:30pm, Shahbagh Police Station OC Abul Hasan told media.At Khamarbari end of Manik Miah Avenue, about five kilometres from Paltan, another bomb-like object was found near a traffic police box.Earlier, the same group also tried to create unsettle in the capital and else where in the country through making vandalism. But due to strong monitoring and massive crackdown by law enforcers their such ill-motive has been foiled, detective sources said.In 2015, BNP and its main ally Jamaat-e-Islami unleashed vandalism to resist the national election and carried out subversive acts across the country that left as many as 500 people, including 20 law enforcers, were killed and over 4000 injured (mostly through burning).Arson attacks were conducted to burn 2,903 cars, 18 rail carriages and 8 passenger water vessels.Through targeted attacks, 70 government offices were vandalized and or destroyed and 6 land offices were burnt. They vandalised and torched several thousands of vehicles., all high profile officials of the law enforcing agencies including police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been instructed to be on high alert across the country.Law enforcers including members of different intelligence branches are keeping a close watch on different social mead including face book and you tube.All additional Inspector generals, deputy Inspector generals, superintendent of police (SP) have been asked to remain alert so that any vested quarter cannot get change to commit any kind of sabotage in the capital and else where in the country, police head quarters sources said.The IGP while briefing journalists at police headquarters on Wednesday said rumours that are being spread regarding the Padma Bridge were connected to individuals linked to anti-government political parties.He said, “The first post relating to such rumour was found circulated from Dubai.An individual from Dubai gave the post.”“Police are working intensively to foil such conspiracies and have already arrested 31 people and filed 103 lawsuits across the country.”The IGP said: “Eight people have been brutally beaten to death over the last few days after rumors circulated through social media.”We have analyzed every incident of lynching of a suspected child-lifter across the country. None of those killed in lynching were found to be related to such abductions.”“A total of 60 Facebook links, 25 youtube links and 10 news portals involved in spreading rumours have been shut down,” he added.