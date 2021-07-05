'Secularism in the constitution of Bangladesh never conflicts Islam': PM Hasina

5 Dariya News

Dhaka , 04 Jul 2021

'Secularism in the constitution of Bangladesh never conflicts Islam' Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said "secularism in the constitution of Bangladesh never conflicts Islam... and it would be better to not say such things in the Parliament", in reply to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker Harunur Rashid who claimed "there is no mention of secularism in the Quran... it conflicts Islam".Responding to this, Hasina said: "Of course, there is a clear direction on secularism. In the Quran - 'La'kum Dinukum Waliyadin' means everybody has the right to follow their own belief and religion and s/he will follow his religion."Hasina made the remarks on Saturday during her concluding speech of the 13th session and the budget session of the parliament.Before the concluding remarks of the Prime Minister, Rashid criticised the existence of secularism in the constitution of Bangladesh by claiming there was no mention of secularism in the Quran.The BNP lawmaker also said that keeping secularism in the constitution is conflicting for the Muslim majority country.Referring to his statement, Hasina said: "The honourable member of the Parliament has said that there is no mention of secularism in the Quran. I would like to mention here, obviously, something mentioned in the Quran, to respect other religions. Whereas, the Prophet said to be respectful and patient towards others, who are from different cultures and religions. The Prophet taught this. We have been told in the Quran that Islam is a religion of peace.Islam gives dignity to all religions.""He will express his opinion. It really comes down to secularism. No matter how much he (MP Harunur Rashid) denies, the way he explains. That is the reality. It has been going on for ages," she said.