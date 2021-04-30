Secular by Necessity

I was called a progressive, libturd, secularist, disloyal, westernized atheist on this forum.



If my fellow Pakistanis could agree on the one, the true universal practice of Islam and a singular interpretation of hadith agreed upon by all -- I would be more than happy to be a part of this utopian Islamic republic. A country governed on entirely Islamic principles and jurisprudence along with a happy and productive citizenry.



This sounds wonderful to me in theory. In practice - we have cut each other's throats for our various interpretations. We have shamelessly bombed each other's mosques. We have politicized Islam and religiosity to our own detriment. Our clergy (per landmark supreme court case) could not even agree on the correct definition of what constitutes a Muslim let alone the finer points and universal application of Islamic jurisprudence.



Whose practice or model of Islam is correct anyway? Turkey, Saudi, Malaysia, Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Taliban, ISIS?



Since our diverse demographics can never come to an agreement - I have taken the secular approach. No sect, sub-sect, cult, extremist, moderate, liberal shall enforce their version of Islam on another Muslim. You see, I wasn't born a secularist - I become one by necessity.



Secularism does not mean the absence of Islam. To me, it means --- Freedom of Religion. I would go a step farther and say it is Protection of Religion. In a secular country, Sunni, Shia, Barelvi, Deobandi, fill-in-the-blank can go worship as they wish so long as they don't impose their beliefs on others.



This doesn't make me an atheist. It makes me a Muslim who wishes to see a peaceful, happy, prosperous Pakistan where our beautiful religion is practiced by each individual without compulsion at their individual level of comfort.



Pakistan would remain a Muslim country - an important part and continuation of the great Islamic civilizations but it would be focused more on its economy and the welfare of her people instead of dogmatic minutiae.



If that makes me progressive, westernized, and liberal then so be it but I have never been disloyal to my country.