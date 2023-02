fna said: Caretaker Punjab Govt imposes Section 144 in Lahore for seven days Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 on recommendations made by Deputy Commissioner Lahore.

may help pti easily violate and fill lahore jails, probably setting up for arrest of IK. may help pti easily violate and fill lahore jails, probably setting up for arrest of IK. Click to expand...

This is so funny and stupid at the same time.Section 144 to facilitate a sporting event. Madness.Subvert people's right to assemble (constitutional right), in order to give people the commercial right to get together in the thousands at a cricket match.Just amazing.