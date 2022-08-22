Secretary of Russia’s Security Council believes United States may default on its debt

kingQamaR said: Usa already are in default.



If you go into default on your home loan or car loan, you soon lose the house or car. That's because you can't legally print money on your inkjet printer.



But the government can. They do it in the form of stimuleses and quantitative easing and zero interest rates. When they do, it decreases the value of all the rest of the money in existence. It is unsustainable. It will collapse soon. Click to expand...

lol, it won't.That's because unlike other currency (like Euro, Pound or Rupee) US dollar is not just the legal tender in the US, but it is aso a commodity that was being traded in the world.What people don't know (Mostly because they don't have a financial or monetary policy background) is that USD are always going to be in debt. That's because at this point, the world demand of USD is about 4 times the demand of local US need as a currency tender (8.5 trillion USD trade in a single day with 2.3 trillion USD in circulation) There are no way US can print enough money to take care of the world demand and not devalue USD, and the only way they can put forward is to issue bond, so they don't need to settle those transaction right away.As long as world currency trade maintain its demand of USD, they can afford to put more in debt. And this can be sustained by the sheer volume of transfer and if you look at the debt to GDP ratio, you will find US is at 128% and raked 12, below country like Japan, Greece, Italy and Singapore. Well, you can wait for USD to collapse, but I would not hold my breathe it will in my lifetime (I am 40 years old)So, what if USD really defaulted? Well, that would be bad news for the world, in fact, you probably don't want USD to go default because that would most likely mean whatever money you had (both in bank saving and in cash) would worth nothing, 58% of the world currency reserve is backed by USD. Which mean in layman term, 58 cents of every dollar you own is backed by USD, if USD goes kaput, that 58c goes boom. But in reality. you probably will lose 100% of your money when USD goes boom, because if USD goes busted. The first thing they will bail out is large bank and corporation. Before you say "I am going to buy gold" first of all, what are you going to trade for when USD gone boom? Second, how are you going to spend it? Are you suggesting you somehow melt it or cut it so you don't spend the entire gold bar or gold chain in one go for some bread and milk or what had you??