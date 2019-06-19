What's new

Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper's Phones Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper spoke with Bangladesh Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hasina over the phone today on September 11, 2020. During the call, Secretary Esper commended the Prime Minister for Bangladesh’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent goodwill missions to its neighbors. The two leaders discussed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that ensures the sovereignty of all nations, and specific bilateral defense priorities including maritime and regional security, global peacekeeping, and initiatives to modernize Bangladesh’s military capabilities. Both leaders expressed their commitment to continue building closer bilateral defense relations in support of shared values and interests.

First the Indians came to get Bangladesh support Indo-Pacific group against China but Bangladesh showed middle finger to the Indians.

Now US is calling after Indians failed to get support.

Bangladesh is an Islamic nation. They will always support Pakistan and China.
 
Bangladesh is an Islamic nation. They will always support Pakistan and China.
Sorry we are a secular nation and we don't always support those countries who helped us gain independence. Bunch of ingrates we are. 😞

Anyway really appreciate all the heartiest support you two gave us during our effort to gain UN membership and Rohingya issue. Arigatou gozaimashita. 🙂🙃👏👏👍👍
 
Sorry we are a secular nation and we don't always support those countries who helped us gain independence. Bunch of ingrates we are. 😞

Anyway really appreciate all the heartiest support you two gave us during our effort to gain UN membership and Rohingya issue. Arigatou gozaimashita. 🙂🙃👏👏👍👍
Bhai is on a roll tonight.
 
The state of Bangladesh doesn't espouse the lynching of minorities.
That was never been the case in history. BUT there are chronic instances that current "indian subservient Bangladesh" lynch and mass kill majority Muslims. Since you are saying by killing and lynching majority Muslims by "indian subservient Bangladesh" is sign of being a secular state, we can understand your definition. Ironically, india also use and apply eerily similar definition as yours and ronin (sanghi version) of secularism against its Muslim population in india.
 
That was never been the case in history. BUT there are chronic instances that current "indian subservient Bangladesh" lynch and mass kill majority Muslims. Since you are saying by killing and lynching majority Muslims by "indian subservient Bangladesh" is sign of being a secular state, we can understand your definition. Ironically, india also use and apply eerily similar definition as yours and ronin (sanghi version) of secularism against its Muslim population in india.
I'm curious, how did you gather I meant lynching of the majority population in this case Muslims as a hallmark of secularism ?

The Bangladesh government has never targeted anyone specifically for being Muslim, them being Muslim is a pure coincidence in a country where judge, jury and executioner or goons are all Muslim, so your statement lacks any semblance of substance.


How am I the sanghi, when it is you who lives in a non Muslim country, that regularly sends Muslims nations back to the stone age ?

Disingenuous much ?
 
Right!!! Shapla chattar evidences still out there.
lol, shapla chottar had nothing to do with religion lol, the police themselves are Muslims, Muslim on Muslim crime is now hate crime ?


Since when ?



And don't you know Ahmed Shofi of Hefajat and Hasina are now best buddies, after all they proclaimed Hasina 'Qomi Ma', but sure, conveniently ignore all the real details
 
lol, shapla chottar had nothing to do with religion lol, the police themselves are Muslims, Muslim on Muslim crime is now hate crime ?

Since when ?
Not sure what grade education you have. It is the reason (defending core of Muslim faith) why thousands killed by indian subservient awami regime. It does not matter whom indian subservient awami regime used to kill them. Nice try create an absurd frame of "Muslim on Muslim crime" but that flimsy and idiotic line of ref does not work.
 
