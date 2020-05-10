What's new

Secretary finance replaced two weeks ahead of budget

Just two weeks ahead of the upcoming budget, the government has replaced Secretary Finance Kamran Ali Afzal and appointed Yousaf Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service as Additional Secretary Incharge with immediate effect.

1622176890550.png


In a sudden but surprised move because of the ongoing budget exercise, the government made key changes. Although, it was expected that the secretary finance would be replaced, but it was expected to be done after the announcement of the budget that is scheduled to be presented on June 11.

After key changes for appointment of Shaukat Tarin as Minister for Finance and Dr Waqar Masood as SAPM on Finance and Revenue, it was expected that the bureaucratic changes were on the cards, but it was assumed that it would be done after the budget. However, the government preferred to do it just ahead of the upcoming budget.

Kamran Ali Afzal was replaced as Secretary Finance and appointed as Secretary Industries. Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, a Grade-22 officer of PAS, was posted out as Secretary Industries and appointed as Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

Shoaib Siddiqi a BS-22 officer of PAS, was posted out as Secretary IT and Telecommunication Division and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Secretary finance replaced two weeks ahead of budget

Yousaf Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has been appointed as Additional Secretary Incharge with immediate effect
