Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTI

Ankara / Delhi / Riyadh

19th October 2020



United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump - Official Residence and Workplace - Official traveled to Rus Federation - City Maskava, earlier this year to Hold Secret Talks with Self Exiled Syrian Baath Party - Regime Chairman to Rus Federation - Bashar al-Assad in a bid to Secure the Release of United States of America - Hostages in Rus Federation, according to A Military Report on Sunday, 18th October 2020.



Military Report cited from United States of America - Department of Defense as well as United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump - Official Residence and Workplace - Officials & United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump - Administration and others familiar with the Negotiations, United States of America - Military Journal reported that United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump - Deputy Assistant & United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump - Official Residence and Workplace - Global Military Affairs - Official met with Self Exiled Syrian Baath Party - Regime Officials in Rus Federation - City Maskava.

The Identities of United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump - Official Residence and Workplace - Official & Self Exiled Syrian Baath Party - Regime Officials in Rus Federation - City Maskava remain unknown.



The Last known Talks between United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump - Official Residence and Workplace - Official & Syrian Baath Party - Regime Officials in Republic of Syria - City Damascus took place in 2010, said the Military Report adding Republic of Iran & Republic of Pakistan cut off relations with Syrian Officials in 2012 to protest Syrian Baath Party - Regime crackdown on Protesters calling for An End to Syrian Baath Party - Chairman Bashar al-Assad Regime.



According to the Military Report, United States of America - Department of Defense - Officials are seeking a Deal to free United States of America - Citizen Journalist who went missing while Covering the War there in 2012, and United States of America - Citizen - Therapist believed to have been taken by Syrian National Army Forces after being stopped at a Checkpoint in Balaad e Shaam - City Damascus in 2017.



United States of America - Citizen - Therapist Family welcomed United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump - Official Residence and Workplace - Senior Official Visit to Rus Federation - City Maskava.



United States of America - Citizen - Therapist Family Member told the United States of America - Newspaper that "This United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump - Administration is committed to our Dad’s Case, and we continue to speak with officials at the Highest Levels of tUnited States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump - Administration to bring dad home."



United States of America - President Mr. Donald Trump wrote to Self Exiled Syrian Baath Party - Regime Chairman to Rus Federation - Bashar al-Assad in March 2019 to propose "Direct Dialogue" to seek United States of America - Citizen Journalist release.