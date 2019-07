What is there to think. Every thing is published in official gazette. Every SRO, Notification, Amendment, is Available for public domain. Go to FBR Website or any of the Tax Consultants Website who regularly publish summarized Abridged versions that anyone can read or understand. And from those channels no such rubbish is published without authenticity. But these Scums purposefully do it to spread Anger and Unrest. Recent case of that 10,000 per seat Tax Fake news. It was not issued in any publication from FBR yet Some Custom Officials Themselves were Spreading this false news. FBR have to issue a clarification statement that they have not issued any such Tax imposition

